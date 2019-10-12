NEW WAVERLY — QB Christian Hood scored on a touchdown run and a kickoff return to help the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs hold off New Waverly, 20-13, in district action here Friday night.
Corrigan-Camden got on the board first as Hardy Baldwin scored on a 16-yard run for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs continued to grind it out early in the second quarter when Hood’s 2-yard score upped that margin to 14-0.
With 9:46 left in the second, New Waverly Sebastine Amaro scored on a 7-yard run with the extra point by Adrian Zamudio cutting the lead in half at 14-7.
Corrigan-Camden started the second half with some fireworks as Hood’s 70-yard kickoff return upped the lead to 20-7 just 13 seconds into the third quarter.
That was the final time Corrigan-Camden found the end zone with the defense turning it on late to seal the victory.
New Waverly made it a one-score game with 3:46 left in the game as Amaro hit Seth Adams for a 27-yard touchdown strike that made it 20-13. However, Corrigan-Camden held on down the stretch for the district-opening win.
Corrigan-Camden (4-2, 1-0) returns to action when it plays away at Kountze at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
