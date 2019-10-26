DEWEYVILLE — The Groveton Indians scored three first-quarter touchdowns here Friday night and never looked back en route to a 46-0 win over the Deweyville Pirates.
Martin Chavez, Trenton Torregrossa and Dauvarrio Horace each scored in the first to spot the Indians all the points they would need to improve to 6-2 on the year and 2-1 in district action.
Zach Fisher scored on a 43-yard fumble return and Malachi Stewart scored on a 32-yard run to push the score to 33-0 with 7:46 left in the first half.
The Indians tacked on lone touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter.
Quarterback Cade Steubing hit Horace with a 10-yard scoring strike in the third while Stewart scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth.
The Indians will face the Shelbyville Dragons at home Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
