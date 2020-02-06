As mainstays in the Top 10 over the past two seasons, the Lufkin Panthers have been one of the recognizable programs in the state.
On National Signing Day at Lufkin High School Wednesday morning, four Panthers announced they’ll be taking their talents across state lines.
Tre Odom signed with Louisiana-Monroe, Christian Stafford inked with Arkansas Tech, JaColten Jones committed to Northwestern Oklahoma State and Christian Reggie will be headed to Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Wednesday’s signings brought Lufkin’s total to six for the 2020 class after Jerrin Thompson inked with Texas and Ja’Lynn Polk signed with Texas Tech during the early signing period in December.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “They’re usually here before everyone else in the morning and they’ll stay later than anyone else. Then they’re still a full-time student putting in all that work too. It’s something they’re used to, but it takes a lot of work for them to put themselves in this position.
“I also can’t say enough about the faculty here. It shows how much support these kids have from top to bottom. The teachers of this school have given these kids a chance to go get a college degree and to help shape their future.”
Odom continued a recent trend of Lufkin players headed to Louisiana-Monroe. He recently made his decision and made it official on Wednesday morning.
He will join former Panthers Malik Jackson and Isaiah Phillips with the Warhawks.
“Those guys helped me a little with my decision,” Odom said. “They’ll bring me in and help me get going. They let me know what kind of program I’m coming into.”
Odom was one of the biggest playmakers for the Lufkin defense as he led the team with four interceptions.
He said he was excited about working his way into the UL-Monroe defense.
“I’m looking forward to getting in there and getting a good bond with the players,” Odom said.
“They have a good program and I thought they were the best opportunity for me. It will be a challenge to get in there and learn some new schemes, but I’m ready for it.”
Stafford was another member of Lufkin’s secondary, which had three players sign letters of intent over the past two months. He was one of the hardest hitters on a Panthers’ defense that allowed 15 points per contest.
He will play for Arkansas Tech, a Division II school located in Russellville, Arkansas. The Wonder Boys compete in the Great American Conference.
“The recruiting process is pretty stressful so it’s a relief for it to be over with,” Stafford said. “This has been a goal of mine since I was a little kid. To get to this day is really exciting. I liked how they believed in me.”
Jones was an all-district player in his time as an offensive lineman for the Panthers. He was a vital part of a team that averaged over 40 points per contest in each of the past two years, including 43 this season.
He’ll be headed to Northwestern Oklahoma State, which also competes in the Great American Conference.
“I thought the program was a good fit for me and I’m looking forward to a good four years,” Jones said. “I’ll miss everything here at Lufkin from the fans to the coaches to the players, but I’m ready for the next challenge.”
Reggie, one of Lufkin’s top receivers this season, signed his letter of intent after a senior season in which he led the team in catches with 63 while also compiling 825 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Southeastern Oklahoma State is a Division II school in Durant, Oklahoma, that also competes in the Great American Conference.
“This has been a big goal of mine for awhile,” Reggie said. “I liked the environment there and I’m ready for new experiences with the coaches and staff there. This is an exciting day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.