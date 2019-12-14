The Panthers took a 69-35 win over the Shepherd Pirates on the second day of the Hardin-Jefferson tournament.
Natron Wortham led Lufkin with 14 points and Elijah Johnson had 13.
Other Lufkin scorers were Zay Shankle and Jackson Parks (10), Jordan Moore (9), KaVorick Williams (5), T.K. Scott (4) and Hunter Jones and Damarquise Garner (2).
Central boys split games in Central Heights tournament — The Central Bulldogs fell 54-46 to defending state champion Shelbyville before bouncing back with a 47-34 win over Woden on Friday.
Scorers in the loss to Shelbyville were Hunter Boyett (16), Caleb Hudnall (9), Braiden Bell (8), Dylan Cloonan (6), Colby Lamon (4) and Ben Shelfo (3).
In the win over Woden, Cloonan knocked down 8 3-pointers in a 24-point night. Other Central scorers were Boyett (7), Shelfo (6), Bell and Hudnall (4) and Lamon (2).
Central plays Oakwood at 10:20 this morning.
Timpson girls 63, Central 29 — The Central Lady Bulldogs dropped a 63-29 decision to Timpson on Friday night.
Central scorers were Preslie Turney (10, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (6, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), Presley Slatter (4, 5 rebounds, assist), Ally Shaver (3, rebound), Madison Morehouse (2, 4 rebounds, assist), Alexis Lofton (2, 2 rebounds, assist) and Brenom Brown (2, 3 rebounds, 2 assists).
Hudson wins three games in tournament — The Hudson Hornets took a pair of wins on the opening day of the Glen Rose Lions Club tournament on Thursday.
The Hornets opened with a 71-68 win over Keene. Keilohn Ferrell and Teraven Rhodes led Hudson with 20 points each.
Other Hudson scorers were Kanaan Holder (7), Jaylon Chatman (6), Kaleb Myles and Brandon Carriere (5), Bransen Cathcart (4), Chase Driscoll (3) and Bryce Cardova and Collin Pitts (2). Hudson led 21-15 after a quarter, trailed 40-33 at halftime and led 54-49 after three quarters.
Hudson then took a 73-59 win over San Antonio Lutheran. Ferrell led the way for Hudson with 16 points, and Rhodes added 14.
Other Hudson scorers were Myles (9), Cathcart (8), Kanaan Holder, Chatman and Cordova (5) and Xaniel Alderman, John Matthews, Pitts and Driscoll (2).
Lutheran led 17-10 after a quarter and 30-29 at half before Hudson led 51-45 after three quarters.
On Friday, Hudson rolled to a 71-27 win over Gatesville with each player getting in the scoring column. The win moved the Hornets to 13-0 on the season.
The Hornets wrap up the Glen Rose Lions Club tournament today.
