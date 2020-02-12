Brody Shoemaker scored 25 points as the Central Bulldogs took a 63-57 win over the Newton Eagles on Tuesday night.
Shoemaker was 9-of-10 from the free throw line to go along with 4 3-pointers. He teamed up with Colby Lamon for a stellar defensive effort in the second half to help in the come-from-behind win.
Braiden Bell scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Dylan Cloonan added 14 points. Caleb Hudnall had 5 points and Ben Shelfo had 3.
Newton led 17-11 after a quarter, 37-24 at half and 51-43 after three quarters before Central rallied in the last eight minutes.
The Bulldogs have won four straight games and will travel to Corrigan-Camden on Friday night.
Central girls 79, Newton 29 — Alexis Lofton scored 19 points and Presley Slatter had 15 as the Central Lady Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a dominating 79-29 win over the Newton Lady Eagles.
Other Central scorers were Brenom Brown, Madison Morehouse and Kaycie Jo Brown (9), Sabrina Weathers and K.K. Harris (8), Preslie Turney (7) and Allison Shaver (2).
Central locked up a playoff berth prior to Tuesday’s regular-season finale. The Lady Bulldogs now await their opening-round playoff opponent due to tiebreakers in District 22-3A.
Pineywoods Community Academy girls 51, Corrigan-Camden 25 — Bella Stanley hit 6 3-pointers on her way to a 23-point night as the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves wrapped up a winning season with a 51-25 win over the Corrigan-Camden Lady Bulldogs at Corrigan-Camden Tuesday night.
Trenity Johnson joined Stanley in double digits with 13 points. Other PCA scorers were Ireland Harrell (6), Aspynn Walker (5) and Mercedes Winn (3).
PCA led 8-6 after a quarter, 21-11 at halftime and 38-16 after three quarters.
The Lady Wolves finished the season with an overall record of 15-13 and a district mark of 6-8.
