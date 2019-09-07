DIBOLL — Darren McMillan scored five touchdowns on a combination of runs, fumble recoveries and an interception return as the Lumberjacks scorched county rival Huntington here Friday night in a 62-0 shutout.
McMillan opened up scoring on a pair of 13-yard touchdown runs. Adrian Garcia’s kicks were good, giving Diboll a 14-0 lead with 4:41 to go in the first quarter.
Jerrin Thompson ran an interception back 52 yards for a score to give the Lumberjacks a 21-0 lead headed into the second quarter.
McMillan padded that lead with touchdown runs of 11 and 1 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, to make it 35-0 Diboll with just under five minutes to go in the third.
Thirty seconds later, Dylan Maskunas scampered in on a 4-yard quarterback keeper. A missed extra point made it 41-0 Lumberjacks. Sixteen seconds later, Jermiah Settler-Watts got in on the action with a 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to increase the Diboll lead to 48-0 with just over four minutes left in the third. Fourteen seconds later, McMillan recovered a fumble and ran it back 28 yards for another score to give the Lumberjacks a 55-0 cushion headed into the fourth quarter.
A 50-yard McMillan interception return for a touchdown left the final score at 62-0 Diboll.
Notables for Diboll were McMillan, with 20 carries for 187 yards; Javaughn Luster, with four catches for 76 yards; and Maskunas, who was 9-for-20 passing for 101 yards.
Diboll (2-0) entertains Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. Friday for homecoming. Huntington (0-2) will travel to take on Brook Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
