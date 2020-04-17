With both local and national sports on hold, entertainment options have become sparse for those waiting patiently to enjoy a night at the ballpark or a stadium.
With that in mind, it’s never too early to start looking forward to football season. I’m still crossing my fingers that the games of fall can go on as originally scheduled.
The Panthers released their schedule shortly after realignment was released in February with plenty of familiar options along with a few notable changes.
Due to an eight-game district schedule and Longview scheduling its opener against Temple for Cowboys Stadium, the Lobos won’t be on the Panthers’ schedule for the 2020 regular season.
As originally planned, Lufkin also dropped Monterrey from its schedule after four years.
That opened the door for the renewal of a non-district game against former district rival Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders will be one of two Lufkin non-district games along with the annual Nacogdoches matchup.
One other change to the schedule will be slightly earlier nights. Instead of 7:30 p.m. games, which have been the norm for years, contests will now start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the season opener against Tyler Lee.
That change was made due to several Houston-area schools preferring earlier start times.
Lufkin is coming off a 9-2 season in which it claimed its second straight district title. Here is a look at this year’s scheduled slate of games.
Lufkin at Tyler Lee, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 28: As memorable as some of the old district games between these longtime rivals have been, none quite compares to the last matchup between the schools, which came in 2015.
Lufkin trailed that game 42-3 late in the second quarter before pulling off a comeback for the ages in a 52-49 win.
Tyler Lee is coming off a 6-5 season that ended with a bi-district playoff loss to Midway.
Nacogdoches at Lufkin, 7 p.m., Sept. 4: Since back-to-back losses to the Dragons in 2013 and 2014, the Panthers have re-established their superiority with six straight wins by a combined score of 214-63, including last year’s 44-0 win.
Nacogdoches finished the 2019 season at 2-8 under Darren Allman, in his first year as the Dragons’ head coach.
Lufkin at Magnolia West, 7 p.m., Sept. 11: Lufkin’s district opener will feature its longest road trip of the season. Magnolia West has been a playoff team in Lufkin’s district in each of the past two seasons, although their head-to-head matchups have been mismatches.
Lufkin won the 2018 game 31-7 before rolling to a 52-7 victory last year.
Magnolia West finished last season with a 5-6 record that included a fourth-place district finish and a trip to the first round of the playoffs.
Magnolia at Lufkin, 7 p.m., Sept. 18: No district opponent has given Lufkin more problems than Magnolia over the past two seasons. Lufkin needed late fireworks in each of the last two years, taking a 41-34 win over Magnolia in 2018 and a 24-18 victory last year.
Magnolia had an 8-4 record last season and finished in a second-place tie with College Station last season. It was one of two district teams to make it out of the first round.
Lufkin at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m., Sept. 25: One of Lufkin’s four new district opponents should provide a challenge for the Panthers as New Caney Porter is coming off a 9-3 season in which it advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
The game will be played at Randall Reed Stadium where Lufkin took a 14-11 win over Top 10 Spring Westfield in the third round of the 2017 playoffs.
New Caney at Lufkin, 7 p.m., Oct. 2: Possibly the best of the district newcomers will visit Abe Martin Stadium in the sixth week of the season. New Caney finished with an undefeated regular season last year before being knocked off by Richmond Foster in the opening round of the playoffs.
Lufkin shared a district with New Caney in 2008 and 2009, winning by scores of 61-0 and 47-6, although New Caney is vastly improved since then.
Lufkin at College Station, 7 p.m., Oct. 9: Expected to be Lufkin’s biggest rivals when the teams joined the same district in 2018, the Panthers have taken both head-to-head matchups, including a 31-21 victory last year.
College Station was the other district team to win a playoff game last year as it knocked off John Tyler before falling to state powerhouse Lone Star.
Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m., Oct. 23: After opening district against the other four district contenders, Lufkin will begin a favorable final stretch when Cleveland comes to town. Cleveland is coming off an 0-10 season in which it was outscored 554-84. Its closest loss of the season was a 41-8 setback against Lamar Consolidated.
Lufkin at Caney Creek (Moorhead Stadium), 7 p.m., Oct. 30: Caney Creeek has offered no resistance against Lufkin over the past two seasons with the Panthers taking a 63-0 win in 2018 and a 58-0 decision last year.
Caney Creek finished last season with a 2-8 overall and a 1-6 district mark.
Waller at Lufkin, 7 p.m., Nov. 6: For the third straight season, Lufkin will finish the regular season against Waller. The Panthers coasted to 38-7 and 42-14 wins in the last two years.
Waller finished last season with an 0-9 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.