It was a big night for the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers as they swept a District 16-5A doubleheader against Pine Tree at Panther Gym Friday night.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers got their usual lockdown defensive performance to go along with one of their best offensive nights of the season in a convincing 60-26 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Senior Night.
With the win, Lufkin locked up the second seed in District 16-5A before the final night of the regular season. The Lady Panthers will close out the regular season at John Tyler on Tuesday before opening the playoffs the following week.
Lufkin got standout performances from Aaliyah Menefee, who finished with 15 points, and Aniya Cottrell, who had 10.
Alecia Rivera-Scott added 8, Tori Coleman and Brookelyn Fowler had 6 each and Dayshia Runnels added 5.
On the boys side, the Panthers used a powerful second have to roll to a 52-32 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Jackson Parks scored 14 points, and Jordan Moore had 10 for the Panthers.
The game was a tight one until halftime before the Panthers held Pine Tree to 9 points after the break. The win also avenged an earlier 54-51 road loss to the Pirates.
Lufkin improved to 7-4 in district with the win, gaining a two-game cushion over John Tyler and Whitehouse in the standings with three games remaining. Hallsville is now 4-7 in district.
The Panthers will play at John Tyler on Tuesday night with a win officially locking down a postseason spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.