ANDERSON — Jaylon Hunt scored touchdowns in the first and second quarters to lead the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs to a 23-6 win over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in a key 12-3A DII clash Friday night.
The win sets up a showdown with the Newton Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Newton. The Bulldogs are now 6-2 on the year and 3-0 in district action. Meanwhile, Anderson-Shiro (7-1, 2-1) dropped its first game of the season.
Hunt’s first score came on a 2-yard run, capping a 12-play drive. The second came on a 16-yard run set up by a fumble recovery by teammate Kobi Poage. Nelson Flores added the point after on both touchdowns.
Nelson Flores got the Bulldogs’ final points of the half on a 22-yard field goal with 3.9 seconds left in the half.
Jesus Flores scored Corrigan’s final touchdown of the night on a 39-yard run. The PAT was blocked.
The Owls’ only points of the night came after their defense fell on a blocked punt midway through the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.