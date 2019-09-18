Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers moved their record to 2-1 with a 61-7 win over Redskins del Estado de Mexico on Friday night. The Panthers have a bye this week before opening district on Sept. 27 with a homecoming matchup against the Willis Wildkats.
Q After looking back at the game, what was your overall impression of the team’s effort on Friday night?
A Sometimes when things are going really well for you, you forget how you got there. We didn’t do that on Friday when we had the big lead. The kids kept playing hard. They chased the football and they made their blocks. A lot of times, you get sloppy in games like that and we kept ourselves from falling into that trap. The kids stayed focused and we were able to get out of there healthy.
Q What were some of the main positives that came from the defense after allowing a touchdown on the second play of the game?
A During the week, we gave a lot of reps to a lot of guys so they’d be comfortable when they got on the field. Our backups are a play away from being starters, so we needed to put them in the right situations to be successful. Everybody went out there with a fast tempo, and they all played hard. I was really pleased with the overall effort.
Q With the big lead, the team seemed to focus more on the ground game this week. Was that a concerted point of emphasis on Friday night?
A Sometimes when teams are packing the box and you’re outnumbered, you’re going to have to run the ball anyway. You tell them you’re going to have to make this guy miss and one player will be unblocked so you have to make the most of it. We were outnumbered up there quite a bit but still made the most of it. That’s something we’ll have to do at some point in the season, so it was good to see them working through it.
Q With the team dropping Mexico from next year’s schedule, have you started looking at alternatives for non-district scheduling?
A We’ve already started looking at it, and we’ve got a few options. Teams are moving around a little, and our game in the first week is going to have to change. We’d still like to play (Longview), but they’re not available for the opener. We would like to get four games locked in, then adjust to that when realignment comes out. There are always a lot of moving parts.
