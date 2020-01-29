POLLOK — Javaughn Luster scored 26 points, Daris McMillan had 14 and the Diboll Lumberjacks held off a hard-charging Central Bulldogs team for a 70-63 win in District 21-3A action here Tuesday night.
The Lumberjacks held an 18-point lead with 5:30 remaining, only to see Central’s Brady Shumaker catch fire from the 3-point line. Central eventually cut that margin all the way down to 5 points in the final two minutes only to see Diboll hit enough free throws down the stretch to stay perfect in district action.
Dylan Cloonan led Central with 16 points, while Braden Bell and Shumaker scored 14 apiece. Hunter Boyett added 11.
Diboll seized control of the game in the opening minutes as a quick 13-0 run spurred by 3-pointers from Zach Albro and Luster gave the ’Jacks a double-digit lead.
Central scored the next 7 points on a Shumaker 3 and a pair of Boyett baskets before Diboll’s Luster hit a putback at the buzzer for a 21-11 advantage.
That lead grew to 14 on two different occasions in a second quarter in which McMillan scored 9 of his 14 points. McMillan closed the half with a putback that gave the ’Jacks a 36-24 lead.
The margin ballooned to 22 points in the third quarter when Diboll went on a 10-0 run. Luster’s three ended the spurt that gave Diboll the 52-30 advantage.
The ’Jacks led 56-38 after three quarters and 59-41 with five minutes remaining before Central caught fire from the field.
Shumaker started the run with a layup and a triple before Cloonan’s three made it 61-52. That lead shrunk all the way down to 64-58 with the help of a long-range shot and 3-point play from Shumaker.
Cloonan’s three, Central’s sixth of the quarter, brought the margin down to 66-61 with 1:40 remaining.
However, that was the final field goal of the game for Central as Diboll hit four free throws in the final 1:30.
Other Diboll scorers were Herbert Gums (11), Albro (5), Percy Chavis and Demaria Cook (4), Chris Teal and Jaylon Willis (2) and Jeremiah Settler-Watts and Jathen Garcia (1).
Other Central scorers were Caleb Hudnall (6) and Ben Shelfo (2).
In girls’ action, Central continued its recent hot stretch with a 57-43 win over Diboll.
Presley Slatter led Central with 13 points, while Madison Morehouse had 11. Other Central scorers were Brenom Brown (8), Preslie Turney (7), Sabrina Weathers (6), Kaycie Jo Brown and K.K. Harris (4) and Allison Shaver (3).
Central led 11-7 after a quarter, 32-12 at halftime and 44-30 after three quarters.
Central plays at Central Heights on Friday while Diboll hosts Corrigan-Camden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.