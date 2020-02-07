The stakes are always high when the Lufkin Panthers take on the Nacogdoches Dragons. Add in a matchup of two of the top teams in the district and a state championship reunion and the intensity will rise a few more notches in a District 16-5A showdown at Jase Magers Soccer Field.
A perfect first week of district action sees both the Panthers and Lady Panthers sitting atop District 16-5A. Nacogdoches will present a different type of challenge, both for the talent on the field as well as the emotions that go along with the rivalry.
“Nacogdoches is going to give us their best shot every time they see us,” Panthers’ head coach David McPherson said. “They’ve got a quality team that will challenge us.”
Both Lufkin teams are off to stellar starts that have them sitting atop the district. The Lady Panthers opened district with a narrow 2-1 win over John Tyler before Tuesday’s 10-0 demolition of Marshall.
In that game, Itzel Castellanos recorded a hat trick, Idalia Hernandez, Rachel Bonnin and Kylie Ridings scored two goals each and Skyla Valdez scored a goal.
The Panthers have been just as impressive in their first two games.
Lufkin started district with a 4-0 win over defending district champion John Tyler. The Panthers followed with a 5-0 road win over an overmatched Marshall squad.
On the boys’ side, Lufkin is the only team in the district without a tie or a loss. Nacogdoches tied Whitehouse on Tuesday before losing a shootout. That leaves Whitehouse in second place, followed by Nacogdoches. Every other district team has at least one loss.
“It won’t take much to get the kids fired up for this one,” McPherson said. “They need to come out there ready to play.”
Tonight is a rare doubleheader night with the girls and boys teams with the Lady Panthers starting at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity starting at 7:30.
In between games, Lufkin’s 2015 state championship will be recognized. That year’s team dropped its first two games and went 0-2-1 on the opening weekend of the season but was unblemished the rest of the way.
The Panthers won the state title with a 3-1 win over East View.
“That was a talented group, but what I remember most is the way the team came together as the season progressed,” McPherson said. “It was important for each of those players to do their job for their teammates. We became a family, and the kids on that team are still tight today.”
