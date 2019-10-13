The Pineywoods Community Academy Timberwolves recently hosted a swim meet at the Lufkin Boys & Girls Club.
On the girls side, Hudson took the team title, followed by Longview, Whitehouse, PCA and Lufkin.
On the boys side, Whitehouse took the championship, followed by PCA, Lufkin, Pine Tree, Tyler Grace Community and Hudson.
Following are results from the meet.
Girls 200-yard medley relay: 1. Hudson (Olivia Bachman, Kylie McCarty, Sarah Freeman, Hannah Slusher); 2. Whitehouse; 3. Lumberton; 4. Lufkin (Natalie Naramore, Allie Pierce, Gisselle Lara, Crystal Lopez); 5. Longview; 6. PCA (Jennifer Petty, Zoey Roebuck, Jordan Armstrong, Sheridan Hamilton).
Boys 200-yard medley relay: 1. Tyler Grace Community; 2. PCA (Jordan Bailey, Carter Wood, Sean Sullivan, Carson Landry); 3. Lufkin (Andrew Lanigan, Will Lanigan, Evan Dorman, Aldo Merino); 4. Whitehouse; 5. Hudson (Edward Galvan, Bradley Huggins, Zane McMurry, Jake Adams); 6. Mount Pleasant).
Girls 200-yard freestyle: 1. Kylie McCarty, Hudson; 2. Torrie Weems, Lumberton; 3. Allie Pierce, Lufkin; 4. Jenna Shireman; 5. Mya Weber, Lumberton; 6. Jennifer Petty, PCA.
Boys 200-yard freestyle: 1. Evan Dorman, Lufkin; 2. Sean Sulllivan, PCA; 3. Joshua Barry, Tyler race; 4. Will Lanigan, Lufkin; 5. Jake Adams, Hudson; 6. Wyatt Schaub, Whitehouse.
Girls 200-yard IM: 1. Olivia Bachman, Hudson; 2. Campbell Lavender, Whitehouse; 3. Natalie Naramore, Lufkin; 4. Jordan Armstrong, PCA; 5. Gisselle Lara, Lufkin; 6. Sydney Veneris, Palestine.
Boys 200-yard IM: 1. Mark Eberhard, Henderson; 2. Kaden Sims, New Diana; 3. Kaden Kozsuch, Tyler Grace; 4. Andrew Lanigan, Lufkin; 5. Bradley Huggins, Hudson; 6. Donovan Tohill.
Girls 50-yard freestyle: 1. Lindsey Jones, Whitehouse; 2. Talia Thompson, Tyler Grace Community; 3. Ashley Taylor, Tyler Grce Community; 4. Rachael Smith, Longview; 5. Fatima Flowers, Huntington; 6. Leah Counts, Pine Tree.
Boys 50-yard freestyle: 1. Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant; 2. Zane McMurry, Hudson; 3. Aldo Merino, Lufkin; 4. Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree; 5. Richard Windom, Longview; 6. Carson Cooley, Whitehouse.
Girls 100-yard butterfly: 1. Sarah Freeman, Hudson; 2. MaKayla Houchin, Mount Pleasant; 3. Fatima Flowers, Huntington; 4. Sheridan Hamilton, PCA.
Boys 100-yard butterfly: 1. Evan Dorman, Lufkin; 2. Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant; 3. Sean Sullivan, PCA; 4. Ayala Ubaldo, Hallsville; 5. Aldo Merino, Lufkin; 6. Eric Spaude, Whitehouse.
Girls 100-yard freestyle: 1. Angellee Jacot, Hudson; 2. Lindsey Jones, Whitehouse; 3. Talia Thompson, Tyler Grace Community; 4. Blakely Roseberry, Tyler Grace Community; 5. Hannah Slusher, Hudson; 6. Carolina Taylor, Longview.
Boys 100-yard freestyle: 1. Michael Green, Tyler Grace Community; 2. Kaden Sims, New Diana; 3. Zane McMurry, Hudson; 4. Ayala Ubaldo, Hallsville; 5. Jordan Bailey, PCA; 6. Micah Beard, Whitehouse.
Girls 500-yard freestyle: 1. Olivia Bachman, Hudson; 2. Natalie Naramore, Lufkin; 3. Jenna Shireman, Longview; 4. Emma Ellisor, Hudson; 5. Mikenna Brown, Lumberton.
Boys 500-yard freestyle: 1. Lucas Gage, PCA; 2. Edward Galvan, Hudson; 3. Donovan Tohill, Lumberton; 4. Nicholas Reyna, Lufkin.
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Longview; 2. Whitehouse; 3. Lumberton; 4. Mount Pleasant; 5. Lufkin (Allie Pierce, Gisselle Lara, Crystal Lopez, Natalie Naramore); 6. Pine Tree.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Lufkin (Evan Dorman, Will Lanigan, Andrew Lanigan, Aldo Merino); 2. Tyler Grace Community; 3. Whitehouse; 4. Mount Pleasant; 5. Pine Tree; 6. Longview.
Girls 100-yard backstroke: 1. Torrie Weems, Lumberton; 2. Sarah Freeman, Hudson; 3. Allie Pierce, Lufkin; 4. Jordan Armstrong, PCA; 5. Katie Ochoa, Mount Pleasant; 6. Sheridan Hamilton, PCA.
Boys 100-yard backstroke: 1. Joshua Barry, Tyler Grace Community; 2. Will Lanigan, Lufkin; 3. Jordan Bailey, PCA; 4. Edward Galvan, Hudson; 5. Zaden Sanchez, Lufkin; 6. Elijah Braun, Tyler Grace Community.
Girls 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Kylie McCarty, Hudson; Ashley Taylor, Tyler Grace Community; 3. Blakely Roseberry, Tyler Grace Commuity; 4. Campbell Lavender, Whitehouse; 5. Hannah Slusher, Hudson; 6. Jessica Villarreal, Hudson.
Boys 100-yard breaststroke: Mark Eberhard, Henderson; 2. Michael Green, Tyler Grace Community; 3. Mason Wood, PCA; 4. Kaden Kozsuch, Tyler Grace Community; 5. Eric Spaude, Whitehouse; 6. Carson Cooley, Whitehouse.
Girls 400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Hudson (Olivia Bachman, Hannah Slusher, Sarah Freeman, Kylie McCarty); 2. Pine Tree; 3. Hudson (Jessica Villarreal, Rachel Branske, Emma Ellison, Kayleigh Wagnon); 4. PCA (Sheridan Hamilton, Jennifer Petty, Zoey Roebuck, Jordan Armstrong); 5. Longview; 6. Longview.
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: 1. PCA (Mason Wood, Gage Lucas, Jordan Bailey, Sean Sullivan); 2. Longview; 3. Pine Tree; 4. Pine Tree; 5. Whitehouse.
