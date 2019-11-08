Preslie Turney scored 21 points as the Central Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team opened the season with a 46-29 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets on Friday night.
Other Central scorers were Presley Slatter (8), Kaycie Jo Brown (5), Brenom Brown and K.K. Harris (4) and Madison Morehouse (2).
■ Pineywoods Community Academy girls 45, Leggett 36 – Trenity Johnson scored 12 points as the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Timberwolves opened the season with a 45-36 win over Leggett on Friday night.
Other PCA scorers were Mercedes Winn (9), Paytrion Hunt-Murphy (5), Aspynn Walker, Ireland Harrell, Rayvynn Carnes and Kristiana Deckard (4) and Jaylyn Arnold (3).
Leggett led 13-6 after a quarter, 17-16 at halftime and 27-26 after three quarters before PCA went on a 19-8 run to finish the win. PCA (1-0) will host Center on Tuesday.
