Preslie Turney scored 21 points as the Central Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team opened the season with a 46-29 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets on Friday night.

Other Central scorers were Presley Slatter (8), Kaycie Jo Brown (5), Brenom Brown and K.K. Harris (4) and Madison Morehouse (2).

Pineywoods Community Academy girls 45, Leggett 36 – Trenity Johnson scored 12 points as the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Timberwolves opened the season with a 45-36 win over Leggett on Friday night.

Other PCA scorers were Mercedes Winn (9), Paytrion Hunt-Murphy (5), Aspynn Walker, Ireland Harrell, Rayvynn Carnes and Kristiana Deckard (4) and Jaylyn Arnold (3).

Leggett led 13-6 after a quarter, 17-16 at halftime and 27-26 after three quarters before PCA went on a 19-8 run to finish the win. PCA (1-0) will host Center on Tuesday.