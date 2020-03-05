A season that saw the Lufkin Lady Panthers’ basketball team exceed almost all expectations earned several of those players postseason awards, which were recently announced. Six different players receiving mention on the 16-5A All-District Team.
That list of honors was headlined by Offensive MVP Aaliyah Menefee and Defensive MVP Dayshia Runnels.
Menefee earned the honor in her sophomore season. While playing for the defensive-minded Lady Panthers, she added a major offensive threat in helping them secure the district’s second seed along with a bi-district championship.
Runnels ended her senior season in style by being named the district’s top defensive star. She was one of the few players who saw a major role in last year’s 16-5A championship team when she was a second-team all-district performer.
In addition to those performers, Anyia Cottrell and Tori Coleman were first-team performers.
Cottrell was a presence in the paint during her senior season. She was also a second-team pick last season.
Coleman was one of the team’s top shooting threats as a sophomore.
In addition, a pair of underclassmen earned second-team all-district honors as junior Brookelyn Fowler and sophomore Akyshia Cottrell were honored.
Each player contributed significant minutes down the stretch in leading the Lady Panthers back among the district’s elite.
In addition, seniors Nillah Alexander and Runnels earned academic all-district honors.
Playing under first-year head coach SaDale Lamb, Lufkin had to replace last year’s district MVP along with two first-team all-district performers.
The Lady Panthers struggled early before establishing themselves as a force by the time district rolled around.
Lufkin opened the playoffs by taking down Texas High in the first round before falling to Lancaster in the area round of the playoffs.
District champion Jacksonville featured the District MVP in Grace Abercrombie along with first-teamers Alexis Calderon and Kalessia Anderson.
