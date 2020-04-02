If it’s spring, then it means it’s softball time for Huntington centerfielder Lainey Gates. And if she’s being honest, almost any other time of the year is softball time as well.
Such is the life for Huntington’s senior standout, who says she first picked up a ball when she was 7 years old. Since then, she never really put the ball down as the sport she liked turned into a passion.
“Softball is pretty much it for me,” Gates said. “Whether it’s high school ball, tournament ball or just playing with my friends, softball has been there for about as long as I remember.”
That passion has paid off in a big way for Gates, who ranges throughout the outfield on the defensive side while providing plenty of pop at the top of the lineup.
Those efforts don’t go unnoticed by coaches and teammates alike.
“She’s the offensive starter at the top of our lineup and often the spark our girls need to set the tone from the beginning,” Huntington head coach Crystal Massey said. “Her speed and experience she brings to the game also strengthen our outfield tremendously.”
Gates has been a pivotal part of the team since her first full varsity year. As a sophomore, she was a second-team all-district selection. Last year, she was a first-teamer.
This year, she was on her way to another spectacular year before the break.
The Devilettes spent the first part of their schedule challenging themselves against a tough schedule. In the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, Huntington checked in at No. 20 in the Class 4A rankings.
While not many schools have the tradition of Huntington, Gates said that is more of an honor than any type of added pressure.
“I like being a part of the tradition at Huntington,” Gates said. “In the last two years, we’ve had a really tight group. Some teams are kind of cliqueish, and that’s not us. We’re all in this together.”
After being called up to the varsity for the playoffs in her freshman year, Gates has spent the last full three seasons on the varsity squad.
Her role has increased in each season with this year being the culmination of her playing career. In addition to her usual prowess in the field, she has been one of the senior leaders on this year’s squads.
“It definitely feels like I’m more of a leader this year,” Gates said. “The key for me is not getting so down on myself because when that happens, everybody notices. I have to let the girls know just because I’m having a bad day doesn’t mean they can too. If I’m not hitting, I let them know someone else better step up.”
Gates said the unity of this year’s team is one that is hard to describe.
That close-knit group starts with a group of three Huntington seniors. With only 10 players on the roster, Gates teams up with Sydney Lewing and Lindsay Murphy as the only three seniors on the team.
“I grew up with both of them,” Gates said. “We’ve probably been best friends since we were eight. It’s tough right now not knowing if we’re ever going to get to play again this year. If we can, we’re definitely going to make the most of it.”
Following her high school career, Gates is planning on attending SFA where she plans to major in business.
Her head coach insists she has the type of personality that will make her successful in whatever she decides to pursue after softball.
“Lainey is a hard worker and very much a competitor,” Massey said. “She has been an integral part of our success over the last three years as a varsity player.”
