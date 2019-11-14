The Diboll Lumberjacks proved all they could during the regular season.
They knocked off a Top 10 Class 4A DI team on their way to climbing to No. 5 in the state. They also topped the East Texas rankings in a season that included both a district title and a perfect 10-0 record.
Now they’ll set their sights even higher as they open the playoffs tonight against Buna.
Diboll seems to have all the ingredients for a long playoff run with an offense that features plenty of playmakers. The ’Jacks have averaged 41 points per game, while scoring at least 34 points in eight of 10 contests.
As nice as that is, the defense has been even better.
Through 10 games, Diboll has shutouts in half of those contests. The ’Jacks have allowed just a 40 points on the season with Crockett hitting the high mark in Diboll’s 43-10 win on Oct. 4.
That was one of only two times Diboll has allowed more than one score in a game. The other came in a 14-9 win over Jasper.
The intensity will rise as the ’Jacks take on the Buna Cougars in Woodville tonight. The Cougars are the fourth-place team from District 12-3A DI.
It has won four of its last five games just to get into the playoffs following a 2-3 start to the season.
This will also be a rematch of last year’s opening-round playoff game when the ’Jacks took a 31-26 win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Huntington (1-9) vs. West Orage-Stark (7-1), 7 p.m. tonight, Beaumont ISD Stadium — The Red Devils enter the playoffs for the second straight season with another major obstacle in their path.
Traditional state powerhouse West Orange-Stark enters tonight’s contest as the No. 3 team in Class 4A DII.
West Orange-Stark claimed the District 10-4A DII championship with last week’s 42-7 win over Hamshire-Fannett.
The Mustangs’ lone setback was a 20-14 loss to powerhouse Newton in the third week of the season. Since then, West Orange-Stark has five straight wins, including four by at least 35 points.
Tonight’s game is also a rematch of last year’s contest, which West Orange-Stark won 76-3 in New Caney.
Groveton (8-2) vs. Timpson (5-5), 7:30 p.m. tonight, Rusk High School — The Indians are flying high headed into the playoffs after three straight blowout wins closed the regular season.
Groveton’s only loss in district play was a setback against Top 10 San Augustine.
For the season, Groveton has put up 46 points per game while allowing 24.
Their first playoff matchup is against a Timpson team that finished in a tie for third place in District 11-2A DI. Timpson took the third seed thanks to a 7-0 win over Garrison.
Timpson is also riding some momentum into this playoff matchup with back-to-back wins by a margin of 81-20.
Omaha Paul Pewitt (9-1) at Corrigan-Camden (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday — Corrigan-Camden will get some home cooking in the first round of the playoffs against a talented Paul Pewitt team.
The Bulldogs will look to turn around a late-season slide that included last week’s 40-21 loss to Hemphill. That loss moved Corrigan-Camden to the third seed from its district. They’ll be ready for a dangerous Paul Pewitt team whose only loss was a 42-38 setback against Daingerfield.
Pewitt tied for first place with Daingerfield but missed out on the top seed thanks to that head-to-head loss.
Corrigan-Camden is looking for another extended playoff run after advancing to the third round last year.
