MAGNOLIA — Diboll’s memorable season came to a tough end as the fifth-ranked Lumberjacks dropped a 21-6 decision to the No. 8 Cameron Yoe Yoeman in Class 3A DI Area playoff action at Magnolia West High School Friday night.
Braden Brashear threw for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing and Zakorien Spikes had 5 receptions for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Lumberjacks allowed a season high both in points and yardage.
Daris McMillan led Diboll with 120 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, but Cameron Yoe was able to limit his big plays throughout the night.
Diboll got off to a strong start as it recovered a fumble deep inside its own territory on Cameron Yoe’s first drive of the game.
The ’Jacks followed by driving 98 yards with McMillan carrying it in from 2 yards for a quick 6-0 lead.
However, that proved to be the final score of the night for Diboll.
Cameron Yoe got on the board early in the second quarter when Kobe Young hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brashear for a 7-6 advantage.
The ’Jacks then fumbled the following kickoff, putting Cameron Yoe in scoring position. The Yoemen put 7 more points on the board when Spikes hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brashear.
Cameron Yoe finished a span of 3:18 in which it put up 21 points with Brashear hitting Spikes for a 20-yard touchdown reception that made it 21-6.
Diboll’s defense held its own in the second half as it held Cameron Yoe to 29 yards. However, a late Diboll drive ended in a turnover on downs as Cameron Yoe ended the ’Jacks’ season for the second straight year.
Diboll’s season ends with an 11-1 record.
Cameron Yoe advances to face Grandview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.