Adan Hernandez ran away from the competition by racing to the individual title while also leading the Lufkin Panthers to the District 16-5A championship in Jacksonville on Thursday.
Hernandez finished the race in 16:33, outrunning Nacogdoches’ Ernesto Garcia by 28 seconds in leading the Panthers to their second straight district title.
Lufkin finished the race with seven of the top 16 competitors with freshman Brandon Jaime completing the three-mile course in 17:06 for a third-place finish. Kristopher Murphy took sixth place in 17:14.
Other Lufkin competitors were: 11. Isaiah Rojo (17:52); 12. Ka’lynn Turner (17:53); 13. Raul Alvarez (18:01); 16. Christian Gonzalez (18:12).
Lufkin won the event with 33 total points. The Panthers were followed by Nacogdoches (50), Hallsville (96), Pine Tree (100), Jacksonville (103), Whitehouse (157) and John Tyler (178).
On the girls’ side, Lufkin took third place with a total of 72 points.
Chloe Flack led the Lady Pack with a fifth-place finish in a time of 20:48. Paula Bautista took 13th place in a time of 21:16.
Other Lufkin runners were: 22. Kylie Ridings (22:04); 23. Jacki Roldan (22:18); 28. Perla Alday (23:01); 35. Keila Martinez (24:35).
Jacksonville won the girls team title with 29 points, followed by Nacogdoches (68), Lufkin (72), Pine Tree (105), Hallsville (119), Whitehouse (158), John Tyler (172).
Hallsville’s Carolyn Hale won the individual title in a time of 18:51.
Lufkin also swept the JV races, including a clean sweep on the boys side with the Panthers finishing in the top seven slots.
Marcos Alday won the race at 17:36, followed by Oswaldo Leos, Edwin Cebrian, Alan Hernandez, Emanuel Orta, Christian Vargas and Isaias Chacon.
Other Lufkin competitors were: 10. Alex Flores; 12. Heriberto Hernandez; 13. Grant Ashby; 17. Daniel Montoya; 18. Sloan Moss; 19. Michael Rasmussen; 24. Larry Sandoval; 27. Jacob Garcia; 31. Cole Corely; 52. Mason Crager; 69. Landon Mundt.
Lufkin won the event with 15 points, while Pine Tree finished in second place with 72.
On the girls side, Lufkin won the event with 35 points, just edging Nacogdoches’ 37 points.
The Lady Pack had a one-two finish with Esperanza Cuevas winning in 14:51, followed closely by teammate Ariyanna Mireles. Marlene Reyes placed fifth.
Other Lufkin runners were: 11. Yaireth Escobedo; 16. Briana Cruz; 45. Adisen Massie.
Both Lufkin teams advance to the Region II Championships, which will be held in Grand Prairie on Oct. 28.
