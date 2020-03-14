Scott Sherlock delivered a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the New Caney Porter Spartans escaped with a 2-1 win over the Hudson Hornets on the second day of the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at Morris Frank Park on Friday afternoon.
Hudson found itself one out away from a win despite collecting just two hits on the afternoon.
However, after Hudson starter Carson Courtney delivered a clutch strikeout, he worked his way into a 1-2 count. Sherlock was able to hit a single through the middle of the infield that sealed a come-from-behind win.
The game was called after six innings due to the tournament’s time-limit rule.
Courtney was stellar for the Hornets as he took a shutout into the sixth inning and pitched a complete game. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out four.
Joshua Barron entered the game in relief for Porter in the fourth inning and retired the final eight batters in order.
Zane Adams started and pitched the first 31/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
His wildness helped Hudson get on the board in the fourth inning. Collin Ross started the inning with an infield single before Collin Pitts, Tyler Dickerson and Trace Lucas drew three straight walks to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.
Aaron Dickerson delivered Hudson’s other hit when he led off the game with a single before he stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before being stranded.
Colton Atkinson, Tatom, Logan Martin, Russell and Aidan Heard each had a single for Porter.
Hudson will finish the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout when it faces Lufkin at 12:30 today at Morris Frank Park. Porter will face Port Neches-Groves at 10 a.m.
