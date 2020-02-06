Realignment week is always a hectic one for any coach across the state. However, Lufkin’s 2020 schedule was quickly coming into shape just two days after the announcement.
Lufkin’s non-district schedule will be comprised of an opening week trip to Tyler Lee before a home game against Nacogdoches.
That will be followed by a bye in the third week before the Pack gets District 8-5A DI play started in mid-September.
“Having nine teams, we knew we’d have four games at home and four games on the road in district,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “That meant the best thing to do would be to make one of the non-district games at home and one on the road.”
Lufkin would have likely played Longview if it would have been placed in a district with eight or fewer teams. However, due to scheduling conflicts, that game won’t happen in 2020.
Due to realignment, Longview is a potential playoff opponent for the Panthers in the opening week of the postseason. The teams could also meet in the fourth round of the playoffs as they did in a 2016 thriller. The Panthers will have the remainder of their 2020 schedule finalized in the upcoming days.
Quick is meeting with coaches in the newly formed District 8-5A DI district on Friday afternoon.
Once that meeting is complete, the schedule will come even more into focus.
Lufkin’s eight-game district schedule will take place over nine weeks. Each team will get a bye in the midst of the district slate.
Quick said from a traveling standpoint, the schedule would be more advantageous for Lufkin fans making Friday night trips.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt making it to Cleveland and New Caney is easier than making it to Tomball,” Quick said. “We’ll get everything finalized here in the next few days and get that information out.”
