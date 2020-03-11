Huntington’s MaKenzie Hale recently earned Defensive Player of the Year honors as the 20-3A All-District Team was recently announced.
The Huntington junior earned the honor in leading the Devilettes to another playoff appearance.
She had company from her fellow teammates as senior Shalyn Hadnot was a selection to the first-team squad.
In addition, juniors Kaitlin Jinkins and Cassidy Cook were each second-team members.
The Hudson Lady Hornets also had a pair of representatives named to the team as senior Bailee Newton was a second-team selection and sophomore Emma Burgess was honorable mention.
Carthage senior Zamoria McGrue earned District MVP honors while Jasper earned the other superlative honors with senior Asia Mitchell being named Offensive Player of the Year and junior Aaliyah Robinson named Newcomer of the Year.
Jasper’s Brandon Shumkae was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Jacper’s Heaven Scott, Center’s Jakayla Weathered and Ja’Kayla Parks, Carthage’s Jordan McLin and Jasper’s Shabralyn Watson.
Carthage sophomore Makhai Lewis was a member of the second team.
Other honorable-mention picks were Center’s Alex Patton, Carthage’s JaKrya Roberts and Jasper’s Kinley Shumake and Amiah McQueen.
Academic all-district selections were Huntington’s Emmy Howard, Baylee Bentley, Samantha Thornton, Jinkins, Hale and Cook, Jasper’s Jakayla Shankle, Mitchell, Shumake and Scott, Carthage’s Zee McGrue, Shakaela Pellum, Brooke Johnson, Keasia McKee, Makhai Lewis, Alyssa Wallace, Paula Jordan and Roberts.
Jasper won first place in the district, followed by Huntington, Carthage and Center. Carthage advanced to the area round of the postseason before falling, while the other three teams dropped their bi-district games.
