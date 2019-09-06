NACOGDOCHES — A tough loss in the opener left the Lufkin Panthers focused on finishing games. A lightning fast start sparked by a lights out defense rendered the finish irrelevant as the Panthers pounded the rival Nacogdoches Dragons 44-0 at Dragon Stadium on Friday night.
Jerrin Thompson’s 77-yard pick six gave the Panthers a 31-0 lead before the half on the way to a convincing win, their fifth straight over the Dragons.
That was the highlight of a night in which Lufkin allowed a total of 142 yards while keeping Nacogdoches off the board.
“I was pleased with the way the defense played after the ball was snapped,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Keeping them off the board while using quite a few guys was a good sign for us. We put a lot of pressure on them up front and had the guys in the back make plays.”
Jordan Moore led the Lufkin offense with 132 yards on 9-of-13 passing. He also added three rushing touchdowns. Ja’Lynn Polk just missed out on another 100-yard game as he finished with 93 yards on six receptions.
Meanwhile A.J. Montgomery led Lufkin’s runners with 58 yards and a score on nine carries.
“I thought we did a better job on that side of the ball tonight,” Quick said. “We had a short field for a lot of the night, and we did a good job of taking advantage.”
The game was a defensive battle early on before the Panthers’ offense got going late in the first quarter.
After a Romel Garcia sack led to good field position for the Panthers, the Panthers’ offense took advantage with Moore being pressured in the backfield before scrambling for a 2-yard score that made it 7-0 with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
After another Nacogdoches three-and-out, Lufkin drove inside the Nacogdoches 10 before settling for a Caleb Encarnacion 25-yard field goal that made it 10-0 nine seconds into the second quarter.
Nacogdoches’ next drive ended with another big play by the Lufkin defense as Jamarcus Ingram recovered a fumble near the sideline deep inside Dragons’ territory.
Three plays later, Moore ran the option to perfection as he scored on a 17-yard quarterback keeper for a 17-0 advantage.
Lufkin continued to pour it on later in the half when Montgomery took a hard shot near the end zone but still fell over the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown run that made the score 24-0.
Nacogdoches finally got its first big play of the night when Jake Smith hit Jatavious Deckard for a 50-yard pass that moved the Dragons to the Lufkin 25.
Even that play was quickly forgotten as Thompson stepped in front of a Smith pass and raced 77 yards for a pick six, making the score 31-0 at the half.
In the opening half, Lufkin held Nacogdoches to 102 total yards, including just eight on the ground.
Lufkin took advantage of good field position throughout the half, scoring 31 points on 198 yards. Moore threw for 84 yards on 12-of-16 passing.
Polk caught five passes for 45 yards and Keshawn Clark and Montgomery combined for 97 yards on 12 carries.
Lufkin’s offense kept up the pressure on the Dragons as Polk hauled in a 48-yard pass from Moore then drew a pass interference call in the end zone.
Moore took it into the end zone from one yard out, making the score 37-0 early in the third quarter.
Lufkin’s special teams got into the scoring act for the final score as a blocked punt was recovered in the end zone by Jamorian Johnson, making the final 44-0.
The Panthers (1-1) will return to action at 7:30 Friday night when they play host to Redskins del Estado.
