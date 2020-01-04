DIBOLL — Javaughn Luster and Zach Albro scored 11 points apiece and the Diboll Lumberjacks led from wire to wire in a 63-33 win over the Central Bulldogs in the District 21-3A opener here Friday night.
Diboll scored the first nine points of the game then kept Central off balance the remainder of the night in getting district action off on the right foot.
Braiden Bell led the Bulldogs with 9 points, Hunter Boyett had 8 and Dylan Cloonan added 7.
Diboll left its mark on the game early by holding Central without a point in the first four minutes.
The ’Jacks took advantage with a 9-0 run sparked by an Albro 3-point play. Chris Teal followed with two free throws, Luster hit a layup and Percy Chavis made a jumper that made it 9-0.
Central broke the drought with Bell hitting a layup and eventually trimmed the deficit to 14-9 on Chavis’ layup.
Diboll got the final two baskets of the first quarter from Byron Poindexter and Luster as it went up 18-9 after the first eight minutes.
The teams exchanged baskets early in the second quarter before a brief 5-0 run put Diboll in charge by halftime. Daris McMillan started the run with a free throw, Teal put back a miss and Jeremiah Settler-Watts hit a layup for a 28-15 advantage at halftime.
The ’Jacks then put the game away with a 13-2 run in the third quarter.
After Central’s Cloonan drained a trey that cut the margin back to 12, Teal hit a layup and Albro knocked down a triple.
Boyett put back a miss for Central before Diboll scored the next eight points on buckets from McMillan and Kobe Clark.
The ’Jacks led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter before coasting in for the win.
Other Diboll scorers were Teal (8), McMillan (7), Clark and Chavis (6), Demarria Cook (5), Jathen Garcia (4), Poindexter (3) and Jeremiah Settler-Watts (2).
Other Central scorers were Brody Shoemaker (5) and Colby Lamon and Caleb Hudnall (2).
On the girls’ side, the Lady Bulldogs had too much for the Lady ’Jacks in a 55-39 victory.
Preslie Turney led three Lady ’Dogs into double digits with 14 points, 2 rebounds and 6 assists. Alexis Lofton added 12 points, 5 rebounds and an assist and Madison Morehouse had 10 points, 7 rebounds and an assist.
Kaycie Jo Brown dominated the boards for Central with 17 rebounds to go along with 4 points and an assist.
Other Central contributors were Allison Shaver (8, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Presley Slatter (8, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and Sabrina Weathers (2, 3 rebounds, assist).
Asia Collins was the only Lady ’Jack to reach double digits with 11 points. Other Diboll scorers were A’Leiyah Rayson (8), Maliyah Phipps (7), Sy’Ria Garcia (6), Ja’Dah Busey (3) and Amara Luster and Zayda Perez (2).
Central carried a 39-31 lead into the final quarter before it scored the first 10 points of the last frame to put the game away.
Central hosts Central Heights on Tuesday night, while Diboll plays at Corrigan-Camden.
