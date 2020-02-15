The Lufkin Panthers spent the first six weeks of the season finding nearly every way possible to win. After their first setback of the season, they’ll have to show they know how to bounce back as well.
The Whitehouse Wildcats scored a goal with 5:20 remaining then survived a Lufkin penalty kick just seconds later on their way to a 3-2 win over the Panthers in District 16-5A soccer action at Jase Magers Soccer Field.
Lufkin let an early 2-1 lead slip away in taking over sole possession of first place.
“You don’t ever want to have that first loss,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “But it’s something you have to learn from. It’s better to have it now rather than late in the season.”
Both teams entered the night with 3-0-1 records in district play while winning shootouts over Nacogdoches. Thanks to some late heroics, the Wildcats took the lead in the standings nearing the district’s midway point.
With the game tied at 2-2 and just over five minutes remaining, Whitehouse hit a long shot that was saved by the Lufkin keeper.
However, the Wildcats were there to put in the rebound in taking the lead for the second time.
The Panthers had a chance for the equalizer 31 seconds later.
Lufkin had a penalty kick, but Whitehouse came up with the save to preserve the tie.
Lufkin had one final chance when it had an open header in front of the goal with 17 seconds left. However, the shot sailed over the goal, giving Whitehouse the victory.
“They made the plays when they needed them,” McPherson said. “They converted their opportunities when they had them and we didn’t convert ours. I thought we created more chances, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t finish them.”
The defenses controlled the first part of the game before the offenses exploded late in the first half.
Whitehouse got on the board first when Kevin Nava got a one-on-one chance against the Lufkin keeper. He converted the chance into the right corner for a 1-0 edge with 16:06 remaining before the break.
Lufkin responded just over three minutes later when Emanuel Galarza passed to Luis Flores, who sent a hard shot into the net, tying it at 1-1.
The Panthers took the lead at 2-1 five minutes later when Flores directed a corner kick into box. Whitehouse was unable to clear the ball, which eventually went to Jan Aguilar. He found an opening for a score that put Lufkin back on top.
Whitehouse responded with 2:35 left in the half when Nava found a small opening and slipped a shot past the Lufkin keeper for the tying score.
“I thought in the first half, we controlled the ball and put together a lot of good scoring chances,” McPherson said. “When you can’t take control of the game, you can get frustrated. Whitehouse put a heck of a defensive scheme out there to stop us.”
Lufkin (11-1-3, 3-1-1) will return to action on Tuesday when it hosts Pine Tree.
Lady Panthers tie Whitehouse — The Lufkin Lady Panthers battled to a 2-2 tie with the Whitehouse Lady Wildcats before dropping a shootout in District 16-5A action in Whitehouse Friday night.
Rachel Bonnin got Lufkin on the board in the first half when she scored the Lady Panthers’ first goal.
Whitehouse responded with a pair of second-half goals to take a 2-1 advantage.
Lufkin’s Idalia Hernandez made sure the Lady Panthers would stay undefeated in district play with a game-tying score. However, Whitehouse got the extra point in the standings by outscoring Lufkin in the shootout.
The Lady Panthers (4-0-1 in district) play at Pine Tree on Tuesday.
