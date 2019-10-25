All signs are pointing to a Week 9 matchup between the Diboll Lumberjacks and Franklin Lions deciding the District 11-3A DI title.
Those teams are both undefeated, and virtually untested, throughout the first three weeks of district action.
The ‘Jacks will try to avoid a letdown before that game when they host the Palestine Westwood Panthers tonight.
Diboll, the sixth-ranked team in the state, improved to 7-0 on the season by overwhelming the Elkhart Elks this past week.
Diboll used the formula of a heavy dose of Daris McMillan, along with a lights-out defense, to overwhelm an Elkhart team that brought some momentum into the game.
McMillan finished with 213 yards, while the defense recorded its second straight shutout.
Through seven games, Diboll has held its opponents to 33 points, including three shutouts.
Westwood has struggled through much of the season. The Panthers are 2-5 on the season, although they are coming off their first victory, a 59-56 overtime win over Trinity.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Diboll is set for 7:30 p.m.
Groveton (5-2, 1-1) at Deweyville (5-2, 1-1) — The Indians ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the San Augustine Wolves in a 66-39 loss this past week.
While the offense once again did its part, the San Augustine offense continued to be unstoppable.
Cade Steubing threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Trenton Torregrossa accounted for two touchdowns.
While the loss put a major hit to any district title hopes, the Indians are still in good position for a playoff push.
They’ll look to add another win to their total when they travel to Deweyville tonight.
The Pirates are coming off a 56-14 win over Hull-Daisetta last week.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
Anderson-Shiro (7-0, 2-0) at Corrigan-Camden (5-2, 2-0) — It has been a perfect start to district for the Bulldogs, who moved to 2-0 with last week’s 45-0 win over Kountze.
A defense that allowed just 13 points in the previous week carried the team to a victory once again.
With a showdown against Newton a week away, the Bulldogs will look to stay perfect in district when they host an undefeated Anderson-Shiro team.
The Owls stayed undefeated with a 40-7 win over New Waverly last week.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Tarkington (3-4, 0-2) at Huntington (0-7, 0-1) — The Huntington Red Devils have struggled throughout the season but can still take a huge step toward a playoff spot when they host the Elkhart Elks tonight.
Huntington is coming off a 53-7 loss to district favorite Jasper, moving the team’s record to 0-7.
However, in this matchup of teams still looking for their first district win, tonight’s winner is virtually guaranteed a postseason spot.
Huntington took a 21-14 win in Tarkington last year to lock up its first playoff appearance in school history.
Tarkington went 3-2 in non-district but has since lost to Center and Shepherd.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Huntington is set for 7:30 p.m.
