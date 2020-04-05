First impressions are nice. The last impression is a bonus. But lasting impressions are the ones that are always remembered.
Hudson senior Aaron Dickerson is an example of all three.
In his first year as a starter, his diving stop saved the day in an eventual no-hitter.
In his most recent game on the field his three hits helped key a narrow win over Lufkin.
However, his lasting impression on the Hudson program may be an unending list of moments in between as he has been a cornerstone of the Hornets’ baseball program.
“Playing at Hudson has been great,” Dickerson said. “We’ve had so many great memories here that there are too many to name. Just being with these players, these coaches and these seniors has meant so much to me.”
Dickerson has been one of the standout players on the team since joining the program. He was moved up to the varsity during his freshman season and has been an everyday starter at shortstop and second base since his sophomore year.
This season, he was the team’s leadoff hitter while also manning both positions in the middle of the infield.
“Aaron has been the rock in our middle infield and the top of our lineup for three years,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said. “He is a highly intelligent individual that also has a very high baseball IQ.”
In a career that has had plenty of highs, Dickerson was possibly playing his best just before the recent halt in play.
While competing exclusively against 5A and 6A teams in the Pete Runnels tournament, he hit .500 with a pair of doubles and a hit by pitch over the three-day showcase. Once he got on base, he was just as much of a nightmare for opponents, stealing five bases after reaching base in seven of 13 plate appearances.
That was capped by his three-hit performance in which he scored the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win over the Panthers in the final game before the mandated UIL suspension of play.
“Going into that one, we expected that would be our last game at least for awhile,” Dickerson said. “We went out there and played one of the best games we’ve played year. That was great, especially for our seniors.”
While his bat helped carry the day in that win, one of the other memories that stand out came during his sophomore season courtesy of his glove work.
With Hunter Mayo, who eventually played for both the University of Houston and Angelina College, working on a no-hitter, Dickerson made a diving stop before getting up to record the out. Shortly after, Mayo finished off the no-hitter.
Those types of plays on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball have been what has made Dickerson such a valuable part of the team.
This season, he has also had the bonus of sharing the field with his brother, Tyler Dickerson, who is a sophomore for the Hornets.
“I joked with Coach Kimble that he needed to put me and Tyler together up the middle,” Aaron said. “He actually did it and we turned a double play in the first game.”
That is just one of many memories that stands out for the older Dickerson as he reflected on his time with the Hornets.
Even prior to hitting the field with the Hornets, he had an appreciation for the game that went back to his days in youth baseball.
“My dad coached me my whole life from the time I was in little league,” Dickerson said.
“He’s always helped improve my mental game, and I think that’s probably more important in baseball than any other sport because you deal with so much failure. I’ve got great memories of growing up and playing the game with guys like Ben Penn and Ashton Grissom. There are a lot of people that have been there for me along the way.”
Kimble said he has enjoyed watching that development since he first joined the progam.
“It has been a pleasure watching him grow as a person and a baseball player,” Kimble said.
Following his senior season, Dickerson will be headed to Texas A&M University where he will study engineering.
He admits finishing his senior season would be a welcome relief with the Hornets, although his mark will be on the program regardless.
“That would be great if we could come back,” Dickerson said. “I’ve always wanted a Senior Night so that would be special. If we don’t, then we’ll live with it. Baseball has been great for me, and I’ve got a lot of great memories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.