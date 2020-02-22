HUDSON — The Diboll Lady Jacks bounced back from a pair of ties by winning two games in the Hudson tournament on Friday.
Diboll opened the day with a 7-0 win over Kirbyville before taking down Palestine Westwood 9-0 later in the night.
In Diboll’s finale, Ashtyn Alvarez hit a homer out of the park and Hailey Fuentes delivered an inside the parker while Mallorie Roman pitched shutout ball on the mound.
Diboll got things started in the first inning with Alvarez blasting a homer to left field. A second run came around to score when Skyler Martin crossed home plate after an error.
The Lady Jacks put the game away with seven runs in the third inning.
Mia Mireles scored a run on a groundout and Martin scored on another error.
Klarisa Mijares scored a run on a wild pitch before Maddie Rodriguez brought a runner around to score on a groundout. Fuentes brought the scoring to an end with an inside the park homer to right field.
Roman got the win, allowing no runs on a hit and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Ellie Mann had a double for Diboll while Mia Mireles had a single.
The Huntington Devilettes picked up a pair of wins on Friday to move to 4-0 in the Hudson tournament.
The Devilettes started the day with an 8-0 win over Livingston.
Emma Tatum took the win, allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings. She also delivered a homer and three RBIs at the plate.
Other Huntington hitters were Courtney Smith (triple, 2 RBIs) and Kaylee Rivenbark and Sydney Lewing (single).
Huntington also took a 15-5 win over Hardin-Jefferson with Casey Whitley getting the win in the pitching circle while striking out four batters.
Tatum delivered a homer, triple and four RBIs while Lainey Gates had a homer, single and two RBIs. Other Huntington hitters were Kaitlin Jinkins (double, single, 2 RBIs), Courtney Smith (double, single, RBI), Rivenbark and Lewing (2 singles), Abby Kirkland (triple, 4 RBIs), and Whitley (single, 2 RBIs).
On Thursday, Huntington took a 7-4 win over Lufkin. Tatum picked up the win in the pitching circle while striking out four.
Huntington hitters were Kirkland (triple, double, 4 RBIs), Jinkins and Rivenbark (single) and Lewing (RBI).
Huntington also took an 18-1 win over Trinity. Whitley struck out six and walked one in the win.
Huntington hitters were Gates (2 doubles, 4 RBIs), Rivenbark (single, RBI), Tatum (triple, single, RBI), Whitley (triple, double, 2 RBIs), Lewing (triple, RBI), Smith (double, single, 3 RBIs), Jinkins (double, single, 2 RBIs), Abby Kirkland (single) and Abi Dickerson (RBI).
The Devilettes opened the season with a 6-4 win over Elkhart on Tuesday. Whtley and Tatum each saw time in the pitching circle.
Huntington hitters were Whitley (2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs), Rivenbark (2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs), Gates (double, single), Smith (double) and Tatum and Jinkins (single).
The Hudson tournament will wrap up today. Following is a schedule of today’s action.
Hudson High School: Diboll vs. Lovelady, 8:30 a.m.; Rusk vs. Nederland, 10 a.m.; Lovelady vs. Bridge City, 11:30 a.m.; Kirbyville vs. Bullard, 1 p.m.; Bridge City vs. Diboll, 2:30 p.m.; Westwood vs. Rusk, 4 p.m.; Hudson vs. Kirbyville, 5:30 p.m.; Nederland vs. Westwood, 7 p.m.; Bullard vs. Hudson, 8:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches High School: Hardin-Jefferson vs. Center, 8:30 a.m.; Trinity vs. Grapeland, 10 a.m.; Huntington vs. Nacogdoches, 11 a.m.; Lufkin vs. Woodville, 1 p.m.; Center vs. Trinity, 2:30 p.m.; Woodville vs. Huntington, 4 p.m.; Grapeland vs. Livingston, 5:30 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Hardin-Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Livingston vs. Lufkin, 8:30 p.m.
