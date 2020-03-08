A remarkable ride that led to a district title and the team’s first trip to the regional tournament in 15 years landed the Diboll Lumberjacks a single step short of the state tournament. Unfortunately for Diboll, Duke Lawniczak, Dante Eldridge and the No. 4 Coldspring Trojans were there to stop Diboll’s trip one win away from San Antonio.
That duo combined for 40 points and the Trojans used a 16-2 second-half run on the way to a a 67-57 win in Class 3A Region III championship action at Waco Midway High School Saturday afternoon.
Diboll, which climbed to No. 22 in the state rankings, saw its season end with a 27-9 record.
Javaughn Luster led the way for Diboll with 19 points, while Herbert Gums had 12. Jorrin Thompson battled early foul trouble to finish with 9 points and Daris McMillan had 8.
For much of the afternoon, Diboll looked poised for an upset and a trip to the state tournament. When Luster got in the lane for a bucket, Diboll held a 40-38 lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
However, a day after Diboll used its own second half run to take control, Coldspring turned the tables on the ’Jacks.
Eldridge started the decisive run with a layup and Lawniczak’s basket put the Trojans up for good. Eldridge added another basket before Diboll’s Demaria Cook put in a reverse layup to momentarily stall the momentum.
Coldspring answered with a pair of Eldridge layups sandwiched around a Jacoby Bishop 3 that ended the quarter with Coldspring up 51-42.
That lead grew to 12 points when Bishop started the fourth quarter with a layup and free throw.
The Trojans’ lead grew to as many as 16 points on another Eldridge layup before Diboll made one final last-gasp effort to get back in it.
A Luster layup made it an eight-point game, but it wasn’t enough.
The game was back and forth in the first quarter as Luster gave Diboll a pair of early three-point leads before Coldspring eventually led 21-16 after the first eight minutes.
That lead stood at seven points before Diboll rattled off nine straight points. Jeremiah Settler-Watts started the run with a triple, Luster hit two free throws and Settler-Watts tied it up with a layup. Cook’s layup gave Diboll a 32-30 lead.
Coldspring eventually took a 33-32 lead into the break after an Eldridge layup.
The Trojans (37-4) advance to the state tournament in San Antonio.
