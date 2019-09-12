Just two weeks into the season, everybody in District 8-5A DI team has at least one loss. Lufkin, Magnolia West, Magnolia, Caney Creek, Tomball and Willis have split their first two games while Waller is 0-2.
College Station had a week off after a lopsided loss to Richmond Foster. The Cougars will get another major test this week when they take on the fourth-ranked Huntsville Hornets.
The rest of the district will get their final tune-ups this weekend as they play in their final non-district matchups.
Magnolia West has the other highlight matchup of the week against Richmond Foster, Willis will face another top team in New Caney and Waller goes up against an undefeated Sealy team. The rest of the district will have winnable games as they try to take winning records into 8-5A DI play.
Here is a look at where the district stands this week.
Lufkin (1-1) vs. Redskins del Estado de Mexico (N/A) — Despite an early loss, the Panthers are a team that can’t fly far under the radar. They are still the No. 5 team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll and a team packed with potential.
Last week, they rebounded from that tough loss to Longview by decimating an overmatched Nacogdoches squad.
Lufkin started somewhat slowly through the first half of the first quarter only to have the game in hand by halftime. The Panthers finished it off in 44-0 fashion behind a defense that allowed only 142 total yards.
Next up is a matchup against a team from Mexico City. In last season’s matchup against another Mexico squad, Lufkin rolled to a 68-0 win in a game that wasn’t even that close.
The Panthers will look to race out to an early lead once again on Lufkin ISD Family Night.
Huntsville (2-0) at College Station (0-1) — The Cougars knew they were in for an uphill battle against a Richmond Foster team currently ranked eighth in Class 5A DI. However, a 52-14 decision was still somewhat of a surprise.
The Cougars won’t get an easy landing spot after a bye week as they host Huntsville, the fourth-ranked team in Class 5A DII.
The Hornets looked strong in a scrimmage with Lufkin three weeks ago and have followed that up with wins over Willis (55-22) and Port Neches-Groves (27-10).
With a game against Monterrey set for next week, this should be the last strong tune-up for College Station before district action.
Magnolia West (1-1) at Richmond Foster (1-1) — Magnolia West probably feels like it let one slip away as it led 14-6 going into the final quarter and 21-20 in the final minutes. However, a late score was enough to let C.E. King come away with a second straight win.
Things don’t get any easier for Magnolia West this week as it takes on eighth-ranked Richmond Foster, which is coming off a 49-35 loss to Fort Bend Travis.
Waller (0-2) at Sealy (2-0) — An 0-2 Waller team will face another uphill climb against Sealy, the No. 4 team in Class 4A DI.
On Friday night, Waller gave up a touchdown on the opening play and never recovered in a 38-13 loss to Brenham.
Jared Hicks put Waller on the board with an 11-yard touchdown at the beginning of the second half, but a 91-yard touchdown was taken off the board due to a penalty.
Sealy comes into Friday’s game after shutout wins over Wharton (55-0) and Navasota (29-0).
Willis (1-1) at New Caney (2-0) — The Wildkats had to work their way into the win column this past week as they secured a hard-fought 20-17 win over Lake Creek.
Johnny McHenry led Willis with 102 yards on 14 carries, while Steele Bardwell accounted for 185 total yards of offense.
Willis scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter then forced Lake Creek into a turnover on downs on its last drive that secured the win.
Next up for Willis is a short trip to New Caney, which is 2-0 after wins over Crosby (28-8) and Heights (48-20). New Caney took a 68-24 win in last year’s matchup.
Montgomery (1-1) at Magnolia (1-1) — It was a long night for Magnolia in a game against a Shadow Creek team that played for the state title last season.
Magnolia managed only 110 total yards of offense while allowing 536 yards in the 49-0 loss.
The next test for Magnolia is a Montgomery team coming off a 62-31 loss to Barbers Hill. Magnolia defeated Barbers Hill 35-10 in the season opener.
Tomball (1-1) at Port Neches-Groves (1-1) — Tomball got into the win column with a dominating 42-14 win over Santa Fe this past Friday night.
That win came a week after a 48-14 loss to Tomball Memorial.
Next up for Tomball is a trip to face Port Neches-Groves, which is 1-1 on the season after a 27-10 loss to Huntsville.
Caney Creek (1-1) at Vidor (0-1) — Caney Creek got into the win column in emphatic fashion with a 42-13 win over Pro-Vision Academy on Friday night.
After falling in a 6-0 hole, Caney Creek scored five unanswered touchdowns before coasting to the win. Jarrett Turner led the way with 80 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Caney Creek will look to take a winning record into district action as it travels to Vidor on Friday. Vidor was off last week after dropping a 33-32 decision to Montgomery in the opener.
