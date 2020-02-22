The Central Lady Bulldogs had a busy Friday as they won three games at the Carthage tournament.
In the opener, Lexi Windsor provided the power on the mound and at the plate as Central took a 13-0 win over Kilgore.
Windsor allowed no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in three innings. She added a homer, single and 2 RBIs to pace the Central offense.
Other Central hitters were Johnae Robinson (3 singles), Madison Morehouse (double, single, 2 RBIs), Presley Slatter (2 singles, 3 RBIs), K.K. Hancock (double, 2 RBIs), Sabrina Weathers (single, 2 RBIs) and Preslie Turney (single, RBI).
Central followed with its toughest win of the day, a 2-0 victory over Atlanta.
Windsor struck out 14 batters in 42/3 innings while allowing four hits and no walks.
Hancock led Central with a double and an RBI, Morehouse had a single and an RBI, Turney hit a double and Robinson and Weathers each had a single.
Central scored two runs in the last inning for the win.
The Lady Bulldogs closed the day by moving to 4-0 with a 7-1 win over New Diana.
Brenom Brown did the work in the pitching circle, allowing one earned run on three hits and five strikeouts in 22/3 innings. She added a pair of singles and two RBIs at the plate.
Other Central hitters were Robinson (double, single, 2 RBIs), Hancock and Turney (single, RBI), Windsor and Morehouse (single) and Slatter (RBI). Central scored six runs in the first inning and coasted to the win.
The Lady Bulldogs won Pool D with the three wins. They will take on Garrison at 4 p.m. in pool play at the Carthage tournament.
