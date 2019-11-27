DIBOLL — The Lufkin Lady Panthers basketball team clamped down defensively for four quarters to take down the Diboll Lady Jacks 43-28 Tuesday afternoon in Diboll.
Lufkin’s full-court press put on a swarming effort, holding the Lady Jacks to just two points in the first quarter and four points in the fourth. Nearly 80 percent of the Lady Pack’s offensive output came from the transition game after forcing turnovers.
Aaliyah Menefee and Anyia Cottrell led Lufkin with 10 points each. Dayshia Runnels added six, Mallory Patel five and Tori Coleman four in the win.
Kajah Phipps led the Lady Jacks with eight points; Amara Luster added six and Asia Collins five.
Lufkin led 27-13 at the half following a Runnels steal and layup just before the buzzer. After a Cottrell bucket to open the third period, Diboll’s defense found its stride, holding the Lady Panthers scoreless over the next five minutes. The Lady Jacks moved to within nine points at 33-24 on Phipps’ score with three seconds to play in the quarter.
The Lady Pack then resumed smothering the Diboll offensive attack, allowing just two buckets in the final eight minutes.
Lufkin will host Silsbee at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Diboll’s next game is at home on Tuesday against Nacogdoches. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Hudson boys 70, Nacogdoches 69 — Teraven Rhodes scored 21 points as the Hudson Hornets stayed undefeated with a 70-69 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons in Nacogdoches Tuesday night.
Keilohn Ferrell scored 13 points for Hudson, and Kaleb Myles had 10.
Other Hudson scorers were Brandon Carriere (8), Bryce Cardova (6), Kanaan Holder (5), John Matthews (3) and Collin Pitts and Jaylon Chatman (2).
Nacogdoches led 18-12 after a quarter before Hudson led 33-31 at half and 52-51 after three quarters.
The loss was Nacogdoches’ first of the season.
Hudson plays at Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Central girls 77, Crockett 40 — Preslie Turney scored 20 points to lead the Central Lady Bulldogs to a 77-40 win over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
Other Central scorers were Madison Morehouse and Sabrina Weathers (12, 4 rebounds, 6 assists), Presley Slatter (12, 2 rebounds), Kaycie Jo Brown (7, 11 rebounds, 4 assists), Brenom Brown (6, 9 rebounds, assist), Ally Shaver (4, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Jordyn Davis (2, 4 rebounds assist) and Grace Dixon (2, 3 rebounds). Central hosts Martinsville on Dec. 3.
