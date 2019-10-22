The Lufkin Panthers continued to remain steady, while the Diboll Lumberjacks continued its climb as both teams checked in at No. 5 in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which were released Monday afternoon.
Diboll has gradually worked its way up the state rankings since its upset win over Jasper, the current No. 10 team in the Class 4A DII polls.
The Lumberjacks moved up another spot this week following a 48-0 win over the Elkhart Elks.
Diboll’s win, mixed with Rockdale’s loss to Troy, allowed the Lumberjacks to climb to No. 5. Rockdale was No. 5 in last week’s poll before falling to No. 10 this week.
Grandview led the way in the Class 3A DI rankings, followed by Wall, Malakoff, Bushland, Diboll, Pottsboro, Eastland, Troy, Jefferson and Rockdale.
The Lumberjacks host Palestine Westwood on Friday night.
Meanwhile, Lufkin stayed at No. 5 in the Class 5A DI rankings. The Top 5 in those rankings remained unchanged thanks to Frisco Lone Star’s 41-38 win over The Colony.
Lone Star was followed by Shadow Creek, Denton Ryan, Highland Park and Lufkin.
Cedar Park jumped four spots to No. 6 following a 20-16 win over Hutto. Hutto dropped four spots to No. 10. Lancaster checked in at No. 7, followed by San Antonio Wagner and Abilene Cooper.
Lufkin will host Magnolia West in a key 8-5A DI showdown Friday night.
In the Class 2A DI rankings, Alto once again checked in at No. 8 following a 29-7 win over Price Carlisle.
Refugio led the rankings, followed by Shiner, San Saba, San Augustine, Hawley, New Deal, Holland, Alto, Post and Mason.
Alto will play at Cushing on Friday night.
Other top-ranked teams in this week’s poll were: Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Canadian (3A DII), Falls City (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII) and Cedar Hill Trinity Christian (private).
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is the official high school rankings source after the Associated Press discontinued its Top 10 this year. Rankings are compiled by the Texas Football staff and revealed live on “Texas Football Today” every Monday at 12:15 p.m. at TexasFootball.com/Live.
