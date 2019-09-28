CENTERVILLE — Cade Steubing threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns and Malachi Stewart ran for 176 yards and three scores as the Groveton Indians stormed to a 54-7 win over the Centerville Tigers in the non-district finale here Friday night.
Groveton built a 26-point lead by halftime as it put the game away early for the second straight week, and Centerville never threatened as the Indians improved to 4-1 on the season.
The Indians got on the board first when Steubing connected with Dauvarrio Horace for a 21-yard touchdown pass for a quick 7-0 lead.
That lead grew to 14-0 late in the first quarter as Steubing hit Cade Dewitt for a 4-yard touchdown strike.
Centerville got on the board for the first and only time on the opening play of the second quarter when it scored on a 59-yard touchdown run that made it 14-7.
Groveton slammed the door from there in scoring the last 40 points of the game.
Steubing’s third touchdown of the game was a 50-yard strike to Horace that made it 21-7 with 9:03 left in the half.
A quick flurry of points at the end of the second quarter put the game away for the Indians. Martin Chavez made it a 20-point game with a 3-yard touchdown run, then Dylan Wells hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Steubing that made it 33-7 at halftime.
Stewart carried the load from there as he accounted for all the scoring in the second half. He had touchdown runs of 15 and 48 yards in the third quarter, upping the margin to 47-7.
His 6-yard touchdown run brought an end to the scoring with the 54-7 win.
Trenton Torregrossa finished the night with 6 catches for 74 yards.
Groveton will be off next week before opening district at home against West Sabine on Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.