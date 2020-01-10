With heavy rains expected to hit the area late tonight, the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers’ basketball teams will get an early start to their District 16-5A home games against Whitehouse.
All sub-varsity games have been canceled, and the varsity contests will start at 4 p.m.
The varsity girls’ 4 p.m. contest will be followed by the varsity boys playing at approximately 5:15. The move was made to allow for safe traveling conditions after the game.
Lufkin’s girls are currently in second place in district following their first district loss of the season on the road to first-place Jacksonville Tuesday night.
Whitehouse is among the contenders for one of the district’s four playoff spots following a 39-36 win over Marshall on Tuesday night.
On the boys’ side, Lufkin is coming off a key district road win.
After trailing by double digits in the first half against Jacksonville, the Panthers rallied for an 81-64 victory.
Jackson Parks led Lufkin with 21 points, while Natron Wortham added 20.
That win allowed Lufkin to come up with a road split in two games to start district action. The Panthers will now look to gain ground in the district standings with five of their next games being at home.
Following tonight’s games, both Lufkin squads will hit the road to Pine Tree on Tuesday night.
