DIBOLL — Kylie Rios admits her journey through the Diboll Lady Jacks’ volleyball program hasn’t always been a smooth one.
Injuries derailed her junior season, leaving her one full season to prove herself at the varsity level.
One chance is all she needed.
Rios responded by becoming one of the best players on a Diboll Lady Jacks team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs, earning the district’s Newcomer of the Year award.
On Wednesday afternoon, she took the next step in her sports and academic career by signing a letter of intent to play for North Lake starting next season.
“This has been a goal of mine since I started playing in junior high,” Rios said. “I never really cared where. Sometimes it’s been a pretty rough ride, but that makes today that much better.”
Rios’ performance in her senior season gave her the opportunity for a tryout with North Lake.
After a rough first day of tryouts, Rios captured her opportunity in making the team with a lights-out performance the following day. The emotions hit her when she found out she would have the opportunity to continue playing volleyball just two years after injuries nearly derailed her athletic career.
“The coach told me I made the team, and I went to my mom crying when I found out I made it,” Rios said. “This is huge for me. It feels like everything was worth it.”
After recovering from injuries as a junior, Rios worked her way onto the varsity squad for the playoffs. In her first full season on the varsity, Rios was among the team leaders in several categories for a strong Diboll squad.
“She’s battled through a lot,” Diboll head coach Jeremy Stewart said. “She had to fight through injuries and she just kept fighting. She’s been through the wringer. I’m super proud of her as a coach for being able to accomplish this.”
Now she is ready to see how her game translates to the college level.
She will play for North Lake, a junior college in Irving. She said she is excited about her next stop in her career.
“I didn’t care where it was if I got the chance,” Rios said. “They said I had the potential to move on after two years there. I’m looking forward to playing there.”
Saying she was looking forward to the opportunity may be quite the understatement for a competitor who has made the most of every chance she’s had in the next year. Her teammates and coaches have few doubts about the player headed to the Dallas area.
“This has been a dream of hers for her whole life,” Stewart said. “For her to reach this level and achieve this goal is the pinnacle. She’s going to go to the next level and represent Diboll well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.