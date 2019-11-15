RUSK — Martin Chavez scored three first-quarter touchdowns as the Groveton Indians rolled to a 47-12 win over the Timpson Bears in bi-district playoff action here Thursday night.
Chavez got off to a fast start by scoring on touchdown runs of 1 and 14 yards in the opening quarter for a 14-0 lead.
His third touchdown was from 4 yards out, making it 21-0 midway through the second quarter. Trenton Torregrossa scored on a 58-yard touchdown run before Cade Steubing hit Dauvarrio Horace for a 48-yard touchdown pass that made it 34-0 at half.
Timpson narrowed the gap to 34-12. However, the Indians scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters for the final margin.
Groveton advances to the area round of the playoffs to face the Centerville/Big Sandy winner. The time, date and site of that matchup is to be determined.
