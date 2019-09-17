A shakeup at the top of the Class 5A DI rankings didn’t affect the Lufkin Panthers as they remained No. 5 in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll.
Frisco Lone Star’s 30-19 upset of defending Class 5A DI champion Highland Park moved the Rangers up to the top spot after being ranked No. 3 in last week’s poll. Lone Star was the team that knocked the Panthers out of the playoffs last year. It was followed by Denton Ryan, which checked in at No. 2 after being off last week.
Shadow Creek moved up a spot to No. 3 thanks to a 63-7 win over Alief Elsik. Highland Park dropped down to No. 4 following the loss to Lone Star.
The rest of the poll was unchanged as No. 5 Lufkin was followed by Angleton, Hutto, Richmond Foster, Lancaster and San Antonio Wagner.
The Panthers have a bye this week before hosting Willis for homecoming on Sept. 27.
Other No. 1 teams in this week’s poll were Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Grandview (3A DI), Newton (3A DII), Refugio (2A DI), Hamilin (2A DII), Milford (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII) and Dallas Parish Episcopal (private).
The Texas Football rankings are the official state rankings this season after the Associated Press poll was discontinued in the offseason.
The rankings are officially released on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website at noon on Mondays.
