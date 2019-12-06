The Lufkin Panthers stayed perfect in the Nederland Bulldog/YMBL Classic with a pair of wins on Friday.
The Panthers opened the day with a 65-41 win over the Bridge City Cardinals.
Jordan Moore led Lufkin with 17 points. Other scorers for the Panthers were Christian Reggie (11), T.K. Scott and Natron Wortham (10), Hunter Jones (7), Elijah Johnson (5) and Jackson Parks (4).
Lufkin led 12-8 after a quarter, 31-30 at halftime and 54-38 after three quarters.
The Panthers followed that with a 49-35 win over Vidor.
Lufkin scorers were Parks (10), Moore and Scott (9), Wortham (8), Reggie (6), Jones (3) and KaVorick Williams and Shankle (2).
Lufkin led 10-9 after a quarter, 25-20 at half and 35-27 after three quarters.
The Panthers (6-1) will play in the tournament semifinals against Dallas Kimball at 1:30 today. The winner of that game will play the St. Pius X/Fort Bend Marshall winner for the championship at 6 p.m.
■ Lovelady girls 44, Lufkin 39 — The Lufkin Lady Panthers dropped a 44-39 decision to Lovelady on the second day of the Hudson tournament.
Akyshia Cottrell led Lufkin with 12 points, and Niya Cottrell and Kelby Coutee had 8 apiece.
Lufkin faces Dayton at 10:50 this morning before playing Hudson at 5:50 p.m.
On the boys side of the bracket, the Hudson Hornets advanced to the championship game with a 42-39 win over Montgomery. The Hornets improved to 9-0 on the season with the win.
Diboll took a 60-56 win over Center to move to 2-1 in the tournament.
The Dragons will play Nacogdoches at 8:30 this morning.
The winner of that game advances to the championship game to face Hudson at 4:30 p.m. today.
The loser will play in the third-place game against Montgomery at 1:50 p.m.
In the consolation bracket today, Center faces Shepherd at 8:30 this morning with the winner playing Whitehouse at 11:10 a.m.
■ Central girls 46 Cushing 17 — The Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 46-17 win over the host team in the Cushing tournament Friday afternoon.
Central scorers were K.K. Harris (13, 3 rebounds), Preslie Turney (12, 3 rebounds, 4 assists), Alexis Lofton (8, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Kayci Jo Brown (5, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Madison Morehouse (4, 7 rebounds, 2 assists), Presley Slatter (3, 3 rebounds, assist), Sabrina Weathers (1, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Ally Shaver (8 rebounds).
Central closes the Cushing tournament today.
