HULL DAISETTA — Cade Steubing threw three touchdown passes, Cole Dewitt caught two and scored on an interception return and Malachi Stewart had a pair of touchdown runs as the Groveton Indians rolled to a 50-30 win over the Bobcats here Friday night in a contest that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.
Groveton scored its 50 points in the first half, with Stewart kicking the scoring off on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter. Trenton Torregrossa’s kick was no good, making it 6-0 Indians.
Less than two minutes later, Steubing hooked up with Dewitt on a 15-yard pass. The kick was good, increasing Groveton’s lead to 13-0.
Steubing launched a 45-yard bomb to Dewitt with 2:26 to go in the first quarter to make it 20-0. As the quarter ended and with no time left on the clock, Dewitt picked off a pass and ran it back 76 yards to up the lead to 27-0.
With just over 10 minutes to go in the second, Steubing connected with Dylan Wells on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-0. A Groveton safety less than two minutes later gave the Indians a 36-0 cushion.
Stewart got back on the board on a 10-yard run with a little over five minutes to go in the half, and Torregrossa scored two minutes later on a 33-yard punt return to give the Indians a 50-0 halftime lead.
Hull-Daisetta scored on four touchdown runs in the second half against Groveton backups to bring the final to 50-30.
Notables for Groveton were Steubing, who was 6-for-9 passing for 124 yards; Dewitt, with two catches for 60 yards; and Stewart, with 14 carries for 113 yards.
Groveton (8-2, 4-1) will open the playoffs in Rusk Thursday night against an opponent to be determined.
