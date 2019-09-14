CORRIGAN — The Corrigan-Camden steamroller continued to move in the right direction on Friday night as the Bulldogs flattened the Kirbyville Wildcats 32-8 in non-district action.
Dohn Foreman set the tone for the night with a pair of long first-half touchdown runs and Kirbyville didn’t find the end zone until the third quarter as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the young season.
In getting to that 3-0 mark, Corrigan-Camden has outscored its competition 90-32.
The Bulldogs got rolling early with Foreman sprinting 51 yards for a touchdown four minutes into the game that made it 6-0.
The Bulldogs used the explosive play to get back on the board as Hardy Baldwin scored on a 46-yard touchdown run that made it 12-0. However, Kirbyville blocked the punt and returned it for two points, narrowing that margin to 12-2.
The lead stayed at 10 until the final seven seconds of the second quarter when Foreman broke free for his second touchdown run, this one from 65 yards, making the score 19-2 at the half.
The Bulldogs took that momentum into their first drive of the second half when Christian Hood raced for a 78-yard gain before scoring on a quarterback keeper from two yards out, making it 26-2.
Kirbyville answered with its only touchdown of the night two minutes later when a 52-yard touchdown run made it 26-8.
However, Corrigan-Camden got the final score with 8:23 remaining with Jaylon Hunt scoring on a 3-yard run that made the final 32-8.
The Bulldogs will be back in action for homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Joaquin.
