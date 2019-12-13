Jordan Moore scored 26 points to lead the Lufkin Panthers to a 75-69 double-overtime win over Vidor in the first game of the Hardin-Jefferson Marathon on Thursday afternoon.
Zay Shankle and Jackson Parks added 14 points apiece for Lufkin.
Other Lufkin scorers were Natron Wortham (11), T.K. Scott (6), Elijah Johnson (3) and KaVorick Williams (1).
Lufkin then beat Needville 57-49 behind 17 points from Wortham. Johnson added 9.
Lufkin faces Shepherd at 1:30 p.m. today.
Hudson boys win own tournament — The Hudson Hornets took a 62-51 win over the Diboll Lumberjacks in the championship of the Hudson tournament Saturday.
Teraven Rhodes led Hudson with 18 points, and Jaylon Chatman and Brandon Carriere had 10.
Other Hudson scorers were Kaleb Myles (9), Keilohn Ferrell (8), John Matthews (3) and Bryce Cardova and Kanaan Holder (2).
Hudson led 13-10 after a quarter, 26-25 at half and 43-31 after three quarters.
The Hornets advanced to the championship game with a 42-39 win over Montgomery.
Earlier in the tournament, Hudson took a 53-46 win over Whitehouse.
Hudson scorers were Rhodes (13, 5 rebounds), Myles (9, 6 rebounds), Cordova (8, 8 rebounds), Ferrell (8), Holder (7), Bransen Cathcart (3) and Chase Driscoll (2).
Prior to the Hudson tournament, the Hornets took a 74-58 win over Jacksonville.
Rhodes led Hudson with 17 points, Ferrell had 13 and Myles and Cathcart added 12 apiece.
Other Hudson scorers were Collin Pitts (5), Cordova and Chatman (4), Matthews (3) and Carriere (2).
Hudson opened the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament with a 74-68 win over Keene on Thursday afternoon.
Zavalla boys win Apple Springs Holiday Hoops Tournament — The Zavalla Eagles went 3-0 last weekend to take first place in the Apple Springs Holiday Hoops Tournament.
In the opener, Zavalla took a 51-23 win over Centerville. Bryson Sluga led Zavalla with 25 points, and Paul Jordy had 10.
The Eagles then took a 68-31 win over Overton with Sluga erupting for 41 points. Taylor Mitchell scored 10 points.
Zavalla then took a 67-49 win over Apple Springs in the championship game. Sluga scored 19 points, and Jordy had 18. Sluga was named tournament MVP, and Mitchell, Joe Jordy and Paul Jordy were all-tournament selections.
Zavalla is currently competing in its own tournament this weekend.
