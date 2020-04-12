Several area athletes were honored on the District 20-4A All-District Basketball Team that recently was announced.
Hudson senior Teraven Rhodes was named to the first-team squad, along with Huntington senior Logan Evans.
Each team also had a single player on the second-team with Hudson senior Kelohn Farrell and Huntington’s Dylan Willis being honored.
Carthage dominated the superlative awards as senior De’Aundrey Bowman was named MVP, senior Kelvontay Dixon earned Defensive Player of the Year, freshman Montrel Hatten was Newcomer of the Year and Charlie Tucker was Coach of the Year.
Jasper senior Terrien Collins was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Other first-team honors went to Carthage’s Nick Stewart and Quinton Owens, Center’s Makel Johnson and Jasper’s Jemario Thomas.
Other second-team picks were Center’s MarMar Evans and Carthage’s Kai Horton.
Hudson had three honorable-mention selections as seniors Kaleb Myles and Jaylon Chatman and junior Bransen Cathcart were each honored.
Other honorable-mention picks were Carthage’s Montrell Smith, Center’s Zacc Smith and Jumarcus McCollister and Jasper’s Robert Southwell and Jacquise Bell.
Hudson led the way in academic all-district selections as Brandon Carriere, Bransen Cathcart, Braden Cathcart, Bryce Cordova, Kanaan Holder, Collin Pitts, Rhodes and Myles were each honored for their work in the classroom.
Huntington’s Aaron Jones, Mark Turner and Troy Havard also were academic selections. Center’s Jake Liker, Dean Lester and Smith and Carthage’s De’Aundrey Bowman were also honored.
Carthage won the district title, followed by Hudson, Jasper, Center and Huntington.
