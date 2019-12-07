HUDSON — The Dayton Lady Broncos on Friday built a seemingly comfortable lead in the first half by draining a number of three pointers.
The Hudson Lady Hornets responded with a bevy of fourth-quarter free throws.
Hudson hit 11 free throws in the final period to overtake the Broncos in a 59-58 win at the Hudson Invitational in Hudson.
The Lady Hornets trailed nearly the entire game, finally tying the game at 55-55 on a pair of free throws from Terran Foreman with 4:03 to play. Hudson took the lead 56-55 on freebies from Hannah Burgess and Mallory Germany, and then converted a pair of field goals in the final minute for the win.
Foreman led the Lady Hornets with 17 points. Bailee Newton added 13 and Germany seven in the win.
Dayton’s Bre Sias led all scorers with 30 points. The Lady Broncos finished the game having hit seven three pointers.
The tournament resumes this morning starting at 8:30 a.m. Girls’ games include Lovelady vs. Diboll at 9:50 a.m., Lufkin vs. Dayton at 10:50 a.m., Nacogdoches vs. Lovelady at 12:30 p.m., Diboll vs. Livingston at 3:10 p.m. and Hudson vs. Lufkin at 5:50 p.m.
