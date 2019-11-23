RUSK — Malachi Stewart ran for 156 yards as the Groveton Indians stormed into the regional semifinals with a 55-27 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats in Class 2A DI Area playoff action here Friday night.
It was another balanced night of offense for Groveton with Cade Steubing throwing for 191 yards on 10-of-15 passing. Dauvarrio Horace added 93 yards on 3 catches and Cole Dewitt had 3 receptions for 64 yards.
The Indians got off to a quick start with Trenton Torregrossa running for a 13-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 1:26 into the game.
Groveton made it 13-0 with 4:51 left in the first quarter when Steubing hit Horace for a 70-yard touchdown.
Big Sandy got on the board just before the end of the first quarter when Dakarai Menefee scored on a 16-yard touchdown run, narrowing the gap to 13-7. The Indians got back on the board on the first play of the second quarter with Stuebing hitting Dewitt for a 20-yard touchdown pass, making the score 20-7.
Groveton added one final touchdown before the break on a Torregrossa 1-yard touchdown run that upped the margin to 27-7.
That lead grew to 34-7 midway through the third quarter when Stewart scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, making it 34-7.
Big Sandy ended a run of 21 straight Groveton points with Kedron Brown hitting Josh Shipman for a 5-yard touchdown pass that made it 34-13.
Groveton’s Steubing then hit Dewitt for a 7-yard touchdown pass before running for a 36-yard scoring run that upped the margin to 48-13.
After Big Sandy scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Menefee, the Indians got their final score on a Horace 50-yard touchdown run.
Big Sandy got the final touchdown on a 1-yard Brown touchdown run that made the final 55-27.
Groveton advances to the regional semifinals to face Joaquin, a 25-21 winner over Alto.
