Lexi Windsor started her senior season in style as she threw a no-hitter in leading the Central Lady Bulldogs to an11-0 win over the Palestine Lady Wildcats on Monday.
Windsor struck out 13 and walked none and added a pair of singles and an RBI in the win.
She had plenty of help from the rest of the Central offense.
Trevor Widowsky led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with a pair of doubles, a single and two RBIs. Johnae Robinson had a double, single and two RBIs, Kenzie Warner had a pair of singles and an RBI and Karsyn Allen and Kendall Smith had two singles each. K.K. Hancock added a triple and two RBIs, Brittney Jackson drove in a run and Lauren Parmer walked.
Central got things started in a five-run second inning highlighted by Wildkowski’s RBI double, a two-run triple from Hancock and a Windsor RBI single.
Central added three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth before Windsor retired Jacksonville in the fifth to put the 10-run mercy rule into effect.
Central (1-0) is scheduled to play in the Carthage tournament starting Thursday.
