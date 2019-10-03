The Diboll Lumberjacks continued to roll through their schedule as they swept through a 25-14, 25-7, 25-10 win over Hemphill on Tuesday night.
Diboll leaders were Helene Bolton (6 aces, 15 kills, 7 digs), Ari Compean (2 aces, 3 kills, 17 assists, 4 digs), Maddi Horton (8 kills), Kylie Rios (3 aces, 5 kills) and Zayda Perez (3 aces, 5 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs).
Diboll pulled away early in each set as it improved to 28-7 overall and 3-0 in district action.
Diboll will travel to Corrrigan-Camden on Friday night.
The Lady Jacks also will host No. 5 Central Heights on Tuesday night. Both teams remain undefeated in district.
Also on Tuesday night, Diboll’s freshmen and JV teams took victories.
Huntington volleyball takes down Jasper — The Huntington Devilettes battled to a 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Huntington standouts were Kaylee Rivenbark (15 digs, 2 aces), Halle Flynt (9 digs, 19 assists), Abby Kirkland (3 aces, 8 digs), Emma McGuire (13 digs), Anna Claire Johnson (6 aces) and Jessie Ellis (7 kills, block).
Huntington (13-23, 2-0) will host Newton at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
