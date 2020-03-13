Quint Grimes was strong on the mound, Ben Penn provided lockdown defense in his season debut and the Hudson Hornets ended a recent hitting sllump by taking a hard-fought 6-4 win over the New Caney Porter Spartans in the opening game of the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at Morris Frank Park Thursday morning.
Grimes pitched a complete game, allowing four unearned runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
He had plenty of help from senior catcher Penn, who threw out a pair of attempted base stealers, including one that ended the game. He also added a single.
Aaron Dickerson led a balanced offense with a pair of doubles, Carson Courtney delivered a pair of singles and an RBI and Tyler Dickerson had a double and two RBIs.
In the second inning, Penn reached on an error before courtesy runner Chandler Spencer moved to second on a wild pitch. Courtney delivered an RBI single, making it 1-0.
Porter answered with three runs in the third inning. The Spartans got on the board when Conner Westenburg hit a fly ball to left. When the left fielder slipped, the ball dropped, allowing the tying run to score.
Jake Tatum delivered a two-run double to left that gave Porter a 3-1 lead.
Hudson tied it in the fourth inning when Courtney started a rally with a check swing that turned into an infield single when first base wasn’t covered.
Tyler Dickerson then drove a two-run double to left that knotted the game at 3-3.
The Hornets took the lead for good in the fifth inning with Aaron Dickerson lining a double down the left field line, Collin Ross bunting him over to third and Hank Warren scoring him on a groundout.
Hudson added to its lead in the sixth inning as Ross hit an infield single and Tyler Dickerson sprinted around from second for the fifth run. The Hornets made it 6-3 on Warren’s RBI double to deep right.
Dominic Cassell’s RBI single made it 6-4 in the seventh inning before Penn got the final out on a caught stealing.
Pitts had a single and an RBI and Bryce Hudman and Penn each had singles for the Hornets.
However, later in the night, Hudson dropped a 2-0 decision to Brazoswood.
Zach Morris got the win for Brazoswood, allowing no runs on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Sam Belasco took the loss for Hudson in a complete game. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings.
Spencer and Penn each had singles for Hudson.
The Hornets will continue the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout today as they face New Caney Porter at 12:30 p.m.
