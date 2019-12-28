The Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers each split a pair of games in tournament action on Friday.
On the boys side, Lufkin opened the New Caney ISD tournament with a narrow 53-50 loss to Humble.
Natron Wortham led the Panthers with 15 points, while Zay Shankle added 12.
Other Lufkin scorers were Jordan Moore (8), T.K. Scott (6), Jackson Parks (5) and Elijah Johnson and DaMarquise Garner (2).
Lufkin trailed 14-9 after a quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 37-31 after three quarters.
Lufkin responded with a 54-44 win over Oak Ridge. Moore scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.
He was followed by Parks and Johnson (11), Wortham (10), Scott (4) and Hunter Jones and Garner (3). Lufkin led 14-13 after a quarter, the game was tied 24-24 at half and Lufkin led 39-37 after three quarters.
The Panthers will face Needville in the consolation semifinals at New Caney High School at noon today. The winner advances to the consolation championship at 7:30 tonight at Porter High School.
Lufkin girls split games at Aggieland Invitational — The Lufkin Lady Panthers split a pair of games at the Aggieland Invitational for the second straight day Friday.
Lufkin opened with a hard fought 42-39 win over Connally. Akyshia Cottrell led Lufkin with 15 points, Aaliyah Menefee had 10 and Anyia Cottrell had 8.
The Lady Panthers then dropped a 47-31 decision to Caney Creek. Also in the tournament, Lufkin closed Friday’s action with a 42-25 win over Mayde Creek.
Lufkin will play at Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Central drops two games in Tenaha tournament — The Central Lady Bulldogs dropped a 72-38 decision to Martins Mill in the Tenaha tournament Thursday night.
Central scorers were Preslie Turney (11, 3 rebounds, 4 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (7, 4 rebounds, assist), Madison Morehouse (6, 8 rebounds), Presley Slatter (5, rebound, 2 assists), Alexis Lofton (4, 7 rebounds), Allison Shaver (3, rebound), K.K. Harris (2, rebound, 2 assists) and Sabrina Weathers (4 rebounds).
The Lady Bulldogs then fell to San Augustine 54-49 on Friday night.
Central scorers were Morehouse (13, 12 rebounds), Brown (8, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Turney (7, 3 rebounds, 5 assists), Slatter (6, 4 rebounds, assist), Lofton (5, 4 rebounds, assist), Harris (5, 3 rebounds), Shaver (3, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Weathers (2, rebound, assist).
