Groveton QB Cade Steubing was recently named the Week 11 American State Bank Player of the Week for the South Division.
Steubing did his part again in helping his team to a 50-30 win over Hull-Diasetta, while cruising into the playoffs. He threw for 124 yards on 6-of-9 passes while throwing for 3 touchdowns.
Others receiving votes this week were Lufkin WR Kelton Wright and Groveton RB Malachi Stewart.
“The Groveton program is really headed in the right direction,” Groveton head coach Richard Steubing said. “We have a really good group of seniors that have come up in our system that are all hard workers and leaders that are doing all the right things. And nobody works harder than Cade.
“He does everything that he has been asked to do to help the team succeed. He leads vocally and by his actions on the field, in the community and in the classroom as he will be the valedictorian of his class. He will be leaving Groveton in a few months, and that will be tough on me personally.”
Each week, American State Bank selected a weekly winner from the North and South Divisions. All 22 weekly winners will be pledged a $2,500 scholarship. One of those weekly winners will be named the ASB Player of the Year and will be pledged an additional $7,500 scholarship for a total of a $10,000 scholarship. All scholarships are good to the college, university or accredited trade school of the weekly winners’ choice.
For a player to be eligible to be a weekly winner of the American State Bank — Player of the Week, all players must be nominated by going to asbplayeroftheweek.com.
